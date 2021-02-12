These are the babies born in January 2021 as Suffolk and the rest of the nation stayed home and stayed safe.
Ashton Adam Phillips born 22.01.2021.
- Credit: Matt and Vicki Phillips
New mums who had hoped the Covid crisis would have eased by the time they had their newborns have instead been forced to isolate at home away from their extended families and their friends in the days and weeks since giving birth.
Baby Lucas Ho born 01.01.2021.
- Credit: Jim and Robyn Ho
We wanted to give the new parents a chance to show off their new arrivals and celebrate the babies born in January 2021 with our latest gallery.
Charlie Bailey born 20.01.2021.
- Credit: Georgia Clarke and Damien Bailey
Over recent weeks we have run a series of galleries welcoming the babies born during 2020 when we endured a three-month long national lockdown plus a range of other restrictions which prevented families from travelling and meeting up as they would have done previously.
Dylan Luke Warren, born 23.1.2021.
- Credit: Josh Warren
We want to congratulate all of those who have become new parents so far this year.
Ella Rose Ridley, born 09.01.2021.
- Credit: Cherelle Miller
Later this month we will be appealing for photos of the babies born in February for out next gallery.
Elsie Louise Stillman, born 11.01.2021.
- Credit: Sophie Stillman
Grayson Stuart John Dyble, born 13.01.2021.
- Credit: Kelly Dyble
Harvey Richard Groves-Sawyer, born 02.01.2021.
- Credit: Family of Harvey Richard Groves-Sawyer
Isla Rose Robertson, born 26.01.2021.
- Credit: James Robertson
Jaxx Liddell, born 12.01.2021.
- Credit: Victoria Modder
Leo Summers, born 10.11.2021.
- Credit: Sarah Summers
Logan Corke, born 5.01.2021.
- Credit: Millie Corke
Louis John Beckett, born 24.01.2021.
- Credit: Fran Beckett
Milo James Kline, born 24.01.2021.
- Credit: Lauren Thackery
Misty Iris Halls, born 20.01.2021.
- Credit: Jazz Halls
Polly Elizabeth Curtis, born 18.01.2021.
- Credit: Sophie Morris
Poppy Iris Stoodley, born 13.01_2021.
- Credit: Sarah-Louise Stoodley
Romi-Grace, born 31.01.21.
- Credit: Nicole Skinner
Tamsin Mary Stanton, born 08.01.2021.
- Credit: Jasmine Stanton
Teddy, born 25.01.2021.
- Credit: Sophie Downs
Tobias Dean Willson, born 22.01.2021.
- Credit: Emma Razzell
Violet Ivy Rose Weller, born 29.01.2021.
- Credit: Gena French
Willow Britton, born 17.01.2021.
- Credit: Lauren Tolley
Wilson John Bruce, born 20.01.2021.
- Credit: Helen Fincham
Woody Maurice Cook, born 09.01.2021.
- Credit: Jemma and Wayne
Zara Rae Johnson, born 24.01.2021.
- Credit: Sian Johnson
Harry Alexander Long, born 09.01.2021.
- Credit: Amy Long
Clementine Alice Topping-Smythe, born 08.01.2021.
- Credit: Submitted
Phoebe Bluebell Woods, born 07.01.2021.
- Credit: Sarah Woods
Bonnie Flack, born 01.01.2021.
- Credit: Mel Sadler
Grayson George Douglas Holden-Cameron, born 06.01.2021.
- Credit: Jade Blanch
Finley Barford, born 14.01.2021.
- Credit: Gemma Long
Ollie Burch, born 15.01.2021.
- Credit: Chelsea Sparkes
Finley, born 24.01.2021.
- Credit: Sophie French
Reggie Tobias Skeggs, born 10.01.2021.
- Credit: Charmaine Emmerson
Ivy Sara Joy, born 15.01.2021.
- Credit: Alice and Mark Oxford
Finley James Asher Armstrong, born 07.01.2021.
- Credit: Family of Finley James Asher Armstrong
Remi Amari Deksnys, born 29.01.2021.
- Credit: McKenzie Prophet
Aidan, born 19.01.2021.
- Credit: Kristabel Rocca
Lėja, born 14.01.2021.
- Credit: Lidija Puskunigiene
Eira Fern Armstead, born 13.01.2021.
- Credit: Zara Day
Skye and Sonny Hardwicke, born 13-01-2021.
- Credit: Tyler Hardwicke
Ivy, born 30.01.2021.
- Credit: Rachel Chilvers
Cooper Reggie Jake Fowler, born 22.1.2021.
- Credit: Charlotte Woodhead
Otis, born 27.01.2021.
- Credit: Amy Tuffin
Isobella Gavin, born 5.1.2021.
- Credit: Georgina Mowles
Yan, born 20.01.2021.
- Credit: Shelly Darwin
Emily Ann Jacobs, born 04.01.2020.
- Credit: Nicola Moody
