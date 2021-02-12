Published: 8:00 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM February 12, 2021

These are the babies born in January 2021 as Suffolk and the rest of the nation stayed home and stayed safe.

Ashton Adam Phillips born 22.01.2021. - Credit: Matt and Vicki Phillips

New mums who had hoped the Covid crisis would have eased by the time they had their newborns have instead been forced to isolate at home away from their extended families and their friends in the days and weeks since giving birth.

Baby Lucas Ho born 01.01.2021. - Credit: Jim and Robyn Ho

We wanted to give the new parents a chance to show off their new arrivals and celebrate the babies born in January 2021 with our latest gallery.



Charlie Bailey born 20.01.2021. - Credit: Georgia Clarke and Damien Bailey

Over recent weeks we have run a series of galleries welcoming the babies born during 2020 when we endured a three-month long national lockdown plus a range of other restrictions which prevented families from travelling and meeting up as they would have done previously.

Dylan Luke Warren, born 23.1.2021. - Credit: Josh Warren

We want to congratulate all of those who have become new parents so far this year.

Ella Rose Ridley, born 09.01.2021. - Credit: Cherelle Miller

Later this month we will be appealing for photos of the babies born in February for out next gallery.

Elsie Louise Stillman, born 11.01.2021. - Credit: Sophie Stillman

Grayson Stuart John Dyble, born 13.01.2021. - Credit: Kelly Dyble

Harvey Richard Groves-Sawyer, born 02.01.2021. - Credit: Family of Harvey Richard Groves-Sawyer

Isla Rose Robertson, born 26.01.2021. - Credit: James Robertson

Jaxx Liddell, born 12.01.2021. - Credit: Victoria Modder

Leo Summers, born 10.11.2021. - Credit: Sarah Summers

Logan Corke, born 5.01.2021. - Credit: Millie Corke

Louis John Beckett, born 24.01.2021. - Credit: Fran Beckett

Milo James Kline, born 24.01.2021. - Credit: Lauren Thackery

Misty Iris Halls, born 20.01.2021. - Credit: Jazz Halls

Polly Elizabeth Curtis, born 18.01.2021. - Credit: Sophie Morris

Poppy Iris Stoodley, born 13.01_2021. - Credit: Sarah-Louise Stoodley

Romi-Grace, born 31.01.21. - Credit: Nicole Skinner

Tamsin Mary Stanton, born 08.01.2021. - Credit: Jasmine Stanton

Teddy, born 25.01.2021. - Credit: Sophie Downs

Tobias Dean Willson, born 22.01.2021. - Credit: Emma Razzell

Violet Ivy Rose Weller, born 29.01.2021. - Credit: Gena French

Willow Britton, born 17.01.2021. - Credit: Lauren Tolley

Wilson John Bruce, born 20.01.2021. - Credit: Helen Fincham

Woody Maurice Cook, born 09.01.2021. - Credit: Jemma and Wayne

Zara Rae Johnson, born 24.01.2021. - Credit: Sian Johnson

Harry Alexander Long, born 09.01.2021. - Credit: Amy Long

Clementine Alice Topping-Smythe, born 08.01.2021. - Credit: Submitted

Phoebe Bluebell Woods, born 07.01.2021. - Credit: Sarah Woods

Bonnie Flack, born 01.01.2021. - Credit: Mel Sadler

Grayson George Douglas Holden-Cameron, born 06.01.2021. - Credit: Jade Blanch

Finley Barford, born 14.01.2021. - Credit: Gemma Long

Ollie Burch, born 15.01.2021. - Credit: Chelsea Sparkes

Finley, born 24.01.2021. - Credit: Sophie French

Reggie Tobias Skeggs, born 10.01.2021. - Credit: Charmaine Emmerson





Ivy Sara Joy, born 15.01.2021. - Credit: Alice and Mark Oxford

Finley James Asher Armstrong, born 07.01.2021. - Credit: Family of Finley James Asher Armstrong

Remi Amari Deksnys, born 29.01.2021. - Credit: McKenzie Prophet

Aidan, born 19.01.2021. - Credit: Kristabel Rocca

Lėja, born 14.01.2021. - Credit: Lidija Puskunigiene

Eira Fern Armstead, born 13.01.2021. - Credit: Zara Day

Skye and Sonny Hardwicke, born 13-01-2021. - Credit: Tyler Hardwicke

Ivy, born 30.01.2021. - Credit: Rachel Chilvers

Cooper Reggie Jake Fowler, born 22.1.2021. - Credit: Charlotte Woodhead

Otis, born 27.01.2021. - Credit: Amy Tuffin

Isobella Gavin, born 5.1.2021. - Credit: Georgina Mowles

Yan, born 20.01.2021. - Credit: Shelly Darwin

Emily Ann Jacobs, born 04.01.2020. - Credit: Nicola Moody



