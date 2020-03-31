Suffolk Babies take interactive baby and toddler classes online during lockdown

A baby enjoying Suffolk Babies' online offering Picture: RUTH LEACH RUTH LEACH

Suffolk Babies are taking their classes online during the coronavirus pandemic - enabling families to take part from home.

Jo Cresdee, Suffolk Babies CEO, who teaches all the online baby and toddler and antenatal classes andf Mel Lewis who teaches online post natal rehabilitation exercise classes. Picture: RUTH LEACH Jo Cresdee, Suffolk Babies CEO, who teaches all the online baby and toddler and antenatal classes andf Mel Lewis who teaches online post natal rehabilitation exercise classes. Picture: RUTH LEACH

The not-for-profit organisation says it has had “so much positive feedback” over the decision to live-stream interactive baby and toddler classes, post-natal fitness, and other support services.

The company, which is based in Kesgrave and provides services across the county, is now offering its full range of ante-natal, post-natal and early childhood education via the internet.

The aim is to help combat social isolation and feelings of anxiety among parents of babies and young children, who are currently confined to their homes.

Also, with all regional hospital ante-natal and birthing classes currently being cancelled, Suffolk Babies said it was now the only provider of free antenatal education and support for pregnant women across the whole region.

One of Suffolk Babies classes before the coronavirus crisis Picture: RUTH LEACH One of Suffolk Babies classes before the coronavirus crisis Picture: RUTH LEACH

CEO Jo Cresdee said: “Suffolk Babies was founded to make a change to the way early parenting is supported in Suffolk. We firmly believe in building a community for parents, to help them through a time of massive change, which can be difficult or stressful without the right assistance and care.

“Now, in these unprecedented circumstances, we have had to change the way we operate to ensure we can continue to support as many individuals and families as possible during such uncertain and frightening times.

“Through our online classes, we are still able to connect with and support our clients, and provide contact and peer-to-peer interaction that is so valuable to people, especially now.

“We have had so much positive feedback from current attendees, who are grateful not only for some form of normality and structure during these unsettling times, but also for a sense of fun, escapism and connectedness with people in the same boat, with whom they can share their feelings and experiences.”

The social enterprise has always provided the antenatal workshops free to all women and birth partners who are registered with a midwife, funded by the profits from paid-for classes, without grants or government money.

Ms Cresdee added: “At Suffolk Babies we use enterprise as a force for good, which is extremely powerful. Each person that attends a paid-for class is in effect donating to a charity, except they also get an excellent class in return, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

“So, whether it be online, delivering physical classes or both, our mission remains the same, to create a fully self-sustaining business model where those people who are able to pay for classes help fund free classes for those who cannot.”

The new Suffolk Babies online term will start on April 6. For more information, visit the Suffolk Babies website.

