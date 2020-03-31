E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Babies take interactive baby and toddler classes online during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:30 31 March 2020

A baby enjoying Suffolk Babies' online offering Picture: RUTH LEACH

A baby enjoying Suffolk Babies' online offering Picture: RUTH LEACH

RUTH LEACH

Suffolk Babies are taking their classes online during the coronavirus pandemic - enabling families to take part from home.

Jo Cresdee, Suffolk Babies CEO, who teaches all the online baby and toddler and antenatal classes andf Mel Lewis who teaches online post natal rehabilitation exercise classes. Picture: RUTH LEACHJo Cresdee, Suffolk Babies CEO, who teaches all the online baby and toddler and antenatal classes andf Mel Lewis who teaches online post natal rehabilitation exercise classes. Picture: RUTH LEACH

The not-for-profit organisation says it has had “so much positive feedback” over the decision to live-stream interactive baby and toddler classes, post-natal fitness, and other support services.

The company, which is based in Kesgrave and provides services across the county, is now offering its full range of ante-natal, post-natal and early childhood education via the internet.

The aim is to help combat social isolation and feelings of anxiety among parents of babies and young children, who are currently confined to their homes.

MORE - Secret book trail brings a ray of sunshine

Also, with all regional hospital ante-natal and birthing classes currently being cancelled, Suffolk Babies said it was now the only provider of free antenatal education and support for pregnant women across the whole region.

One of Suffolk Babies classes before the coronavirus crisis Picture: RUTH LEACHOne of Suffolk Babies classes before the coronavirus crisis Picture: RUTH LEACH

CEO Jo Cresdee said: “Suffolk Babies was founded to make a change to the way early parenting is supported in Suffolk. We firmly believe in building a community for parents, to help them through a time of massive change, which can be difficult or stressful without the right assistance and care.

You may also want to watch:

“Now, in these unprecedented circumstances, we have had to change the way we operate to ensure we can continue to support as many individuals and families as possible during such uncertain and frightening times.

“Through our online classes, we are still able to connect with and support our clients, and provide contact and peer-to-peer interaction that is so valuable to people, especially now.

MORE - Sign up for our news alerts on coronavirus here

“We have had so much positive feedback from current attendees, who are grateful not only for some form of normality and structure during these unsettling times, but also for a sense of fun, escapism and connectedness with people in the same boat, with whom they can share their feelings and experiences.”

The social enterprise has always provided the antenatal workshops free to all women and birth partners who are registered with a midwife, funded by the profits from paid-for classes, without grants or government money.

Ms Cresdee added: “At Suffolk Babies we use enterprise as a force for good, which is extremely powerful. Each person that attends a paid-for class is in effect donating to a charity, except they also get an excellent class in return, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

“So, whether it be online, delivering physical classes or both, our mission remains the same, to create a fully self-sustaining business model where those people who are able to pay for classes help fund free classes for those who cannot.”

The new Suffolk Babies online term will start on April 6. For more information, visit the Suffolk Babies website.

MORE - See all the latest news on coronavirus here and join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

On this day in Town’s history: A ridiculously early bath for a Pilgrims defender

Alan Lee celebrates his goal in a 3-0 win over Plymouth in March 2007

Coronavirus prompts Network Rail plea to former signal staff across East Anglia

Network Rail has appealed to retired signal staff to consider returning to work. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Ipswich and Colchester jobs at risk as Brighthouse files for administration

BrightHouse, a weekly payment store, has collapsed into administration. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tina Turner show What’s Love Got To With It gets new date at Ipswich Regent

TheTina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It has rescheduled its date at the Ipswich Regent Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Suffolk Babies take interactive baby and toddler classes online during lockdown

A baby enjoying Suffolk Babies' online offering Picture: RUTH LEACH
Drive 24