New Suffolk Babies centre for mums could be opened near Ipswich

Suffolk Babies may be opening up a new unit in Martlesham Heath (file photo) Picture: GETTYIMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO monkeybusinessimages

A Homestyle UK showroom could be converted into a Suffolk Babies centre for antenatal and postnatal therapeutic classes, according to new planning documents.

Suffolk Babies, a not-for-profit community interest company, has submitted a prior notification application to convert a unit in Gloster Road, Martlesham.

The organisation said it would offer a range of NHS services at the unit, including fitness and baby classes, if full planning permission is given.

The building, in the industrial area of Martlesham Heath, is currently occupied by Homestyle UK Windows.

According to the planning documents, which were submitted to East Suffolk Council, Homestyle UK Windows are planning to relocate to one of its other existing units.

Suffolk Babies was formed in 2016 by Jo Cresdee and Katie Mackenzie and has provided more than 4,500 free antenatal classes for expectant mothers in the county.

The organisation already hosts classes throughout Suffolk, including in Kesgrave, Stowmarket and Felixstowe.