Published: 7:30 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 8:55 AM February 6, 2021

Sonny Tompkins, September 27, 2020. - Credit: Rianna Davies

Lenny Jordan Cobbold, born June 4, 2020. - Credit: Laura Cobbold

Maeve Algar, born April 21, 2020. - Credit: Holly Algar

Roman Reynolds, born June 10, 2020. - Credit: Jodie Amass

Robyn June Tann, born December 21, 2020. - Credit: Jordan Wheeler

Ayda Jane James, born July 18, 2020. - Credit: Jemma Noble

Jonah Maitland, born November 30, 2020. - Credit: Georgia Carrie

Myla, born April 22, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Jones

Florence Elizabeth Miriam, born April 19, 2020. - Credit: Imogen Forbes

Macy, twin sister of Darcy, born December 1, 2020. - Credit: Jo Wilder

Darcy, twin sister of Macy, born December 1, 2020. - Credit: Jo Wilder

Florence Violet May Button, born July 14, 2020. - Credit: Ellie Church

Jack Harrison, born November 30, 2020. - Credit: Kerry Landymore

Mathias Brasoveanu, born August 4, 2020 - Credit: Andreea Mirea

Willow Erica Salisbury Lyne, born June 3, 2020. - Credit: Zoe Lyne

Mary Clydesdale, born November 3, 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Clydesdale

Maeva Audrey Grace Harris-Page, born June 18, 2020. - Credit: Elisha Harris

Jacob Bruce, born June 6, 2020. - Credit: Lindsey Mays

Fressie Jack Ager, born July 11, 2020. - Credit: Lily Ager

Alfie William Perkins, born November 29, 2020. - Credit: Sinead Lynch and Reece Perkins

Madison Joy Eldridge, born September 4, 2020. - Credit: Emily Eldridge

Theo Robson Stephenson, born May 10, 2020. - Credit: Sian Pears

Henrie Smith, born December 31, 2020. - Credit: Kylie Salisbury

Leo Summers, born November 10, 2020. - Credit: Sarah Summers

Meila Pinder, born December 30, 2020. - Credit: Jordan Calver

Foxx Fiske, born March 2, 2020. - Credit: Carla Holmes

Arla Walker, born October 19, 2020. - Credit: Lauren Bennett

Emily Rhianne Ralph, born October 9, 2020. - Credit: Christina Ralph

Maeleigh Rae, born May 31, 2020. - Credit: Lindsay King

Myla Harmony Duncton, born September 14, 2020. - Credit: Keiran Duncton

Jaxxon Bissett, born December 7, 2020. - Credit: Chris Brooks

Otis Freddie Squirrell, born July 24, 2020. - Credit: Lauren Pidgeon

Ava-Rose Smullen, born May 20, 2020. - Credit: Sandra Witek

Gracie, born November 13, 2020. - Credit: Jess Mawdsley

Faye and Ava Chalmers, born April 11, 2020. - Credit: Liz Chalmers

Betsy Ella Louise Day, born October 28, 2020. - Credit: Chelsea Southgate

Lottie Rose Prince, born May 29, 2020. - Credit: Beth Pritchard

Harry Kevin Glover, born June 12, 2020. - Credit: Tabitha Carter

Marley Robert Dominic Carter, born August 16, 2020. - Credit: Tabitha Carter

Olivia Ivy Andrews, born October 21, 2020. - Credit: Micky Atherton and Paul Andrews

Isabella Kennington, born October 19, 2020. - Credit: Lauren Jeffery and Joe Kennington

Teddy Greig, born August 30, 2020. - Credit: Katie Elliott

Thomas Samuel, born October 16, 2020. - Credit: Susana De Martin Barry

Imogen, born August 18, 2020. - Credit: Sophie Dekeyzer

Libelle Marchant-Vowles, born April 28, 2020. - Credit: Tegan Mayhew

Everlyn Rea Parker, born August 13, 2020. - Credit: Maddy Proctor

Amber Rose Addison, born April 3, 2020. - Credit: Kelly Hembery

Freddie Dent, born June 7, 2020. - Credit: Polly Dean

Edward (Teddy) Matthew Chambers, born May 2, 2020. - Credit: Magdalena Chambers

Eliza-Beth Claire Waterworth, born April 13, 2020. - Credit: Claire Waterworth

Peyton May MacDonald, born July 16, 2020. - Credit: Lorna Thompso

Giavanna Olley, born February 26, 2020. - Credit: Holly Olley

Lettie Erin Cloud, born September 25, 2020. - Credit: Kristy Hayward

Ember Rae Palmer, born November 2, 2020. - Credit: Lorrin Palmer

Scarlett Shelley, born on May 5, 2020. - Credit: Scarlett Shelley

Brody Irwin, born July 3, 2020. - Credit: Emma Ford

Elijah Charlie Cornforth, born June 1, 2020. - Credit: Charlotte Sadler

Oliver Andrew James Leeks, born September 26, 2020. - Credit: Sammy Westgate

Riley Bagley, born March 27, 2020. - Credit: Michaela Sherman

Sophia Whitelock, born on May 21, 2020. - Credit: Becki Whitelock

Eleanor Victoria Leach, born June 17, 2020. - Credit: Natasha Leach

Kyren Jack Leathers, born November 10, 2020. - Credit: Claire Kynaston

Thea Piper Leask, born May 3, 2020. - Credit: Natalie Pegg

Laurie Ryan, born April 1, 2020. - Credit: Stephanie Ryan

Esmée Sophia Gabrielle Magante, born July 29, 2020. - Credit: Queenie Yvette

Daisy Grace Willow Brown, born August 28, 2020. - Credit: Beth Biggs

Esmae Blake Vinyard, born October 21, 2020. - Credit: Alex Smith

Freya Anderson, born August 21, 2020. - Credit: Beth Brame

Vihaan Sutharsan, born May 14, 2020. - Credit: Janu Sutha

Florence Disney, born July 23, 2020. - Credit: Kelsey Aldous

Mabel Smith, November 24, 2020. - Credit: Natasha Pearson

Imogen Brown, born April 16, 2020. - Credit: Charlotte Bethel

Jennifer Rae Bloomfield, born May 25, 2020. - Credit: Susanna Foulger and Jason Bloomfield

Elizabeth Nortje, born November 6, 2020. - Credit: Jess Hitchcock

For many families 2020 was made all the more difficult because they were unable to share a new member of their family with the world.

Over the past few months we've been asking new parents in Suffolk to send in pictures of their new arrivals to help connect them with the family members they haven't been able to see.

You haven't disappointed at all with hundreds of pictures being sent in of your bouncing babies from across Suffolk to help spread a little bit of hope and joy in some of the darkest days any of us can remember.

In fact, your submissions of your bonny babies have proved so popular that we've brought together another selection of your pictures.

This gallery is the final one of babies born in 2020 with further galleries to focus on those new arrivals who joined us in the early days of 2021 next week.

Betsy, born November 23, 2020. - Credit: Hannah Gooch

Stanley John William Cole, born May 21, 2020. - Credit: Kristie Cole

Freddie Wilson, born April 21, 2020. - Credit: Natalie and Michael Wilson

Albie Jacob Egelton, born May 20, 2020. - Credit: Chloë Egelton

Abrie Jean Wrycraft, born November 6, 2020. - Credit: Kayleigh Waite

Herron Elisabeth-may, born May 23, 2020. - Credit: Aimee Lou

Oscar Page, September 29, 2020. - Credit: Shannon Townshend

Oscar Burnside, born September 19, 2020. - Credit: Beth Burnside

Freddie Leeks, August 17, 2020. - Credit: Jessica Hope

Saoirse Rae Hussey, born December 9, 2020, with older sister Immy Mae Hussey. - Credit: Sherridan Butcher

Ivy Louise Kerry, July 25, 2020. - Credit: Lea Frere

Kayan, born May 3, 2020. - Credit: Emma Ismaili

Jessica Flewitt, born February 2020. - Credit: Becky Flewitt

Marnie Blessing, born May 2, 2020. - Credit: Stefanie Greenleaf

Teddy Anthony Mortimer, born April 23, 2020. - Credit: K Crowhurst

Riley James Read, born April 13, 2020. - Credit: Ashleigh Clennell

Noah Byfield, born May 8, 2020. - Credit: Aiden Byfield

Eleanor Hayward, born September 11, 2020. - Credit: Sian Siggers

Alice Louise Stevens, born August 23, 2020. - Credit: Charlotte Gritty

Emerson Forbes, born August 27, 2020. - Credit: Jass Forbes

Cain Ronan Thornton, born May 9, 2020. - Credit: Ellie Thornton

Kole Phoenix Hutchinson, born September 30, 2020. - Credit: Nicola Chandler

Myla Rose Hambling, born July 21, 2020. - Credit: Rebecca Hambling

Xavier Aquith-Turner, born September 20, 2020. - Credit: Steph Aquith-Turner

Henry James Clarke, born 24 December 2020. - Credit: Charlotte Brown

Lexi Jade Meers, born August 10, 2020. - Credit: Charmaine Schott

Esmae Phillips, born March 14, 2020. - Credit: Rebecca Phillips

Ivy Largan, born September 18, 2020. - Credit: Megan Largan

Isabella Erris Geraghty, born July 27, 2020. - Credit: Emma Kettlety

Skylar-Rose Turnbull, born April 30, 2020. - Credit: Sam Kempen

Jenson Pastfield, born November 16, 2020. - Credit: Cheryl Pastfield

Evie Rae Doy, born December 7, 2020. - Credit: Lucy and Jason Doy

Norah Darcie Leggett, born June 6, 2020. - Credit: Rebecca Horne

Zachary Ashford, born April 24, 2020, meeting his older sisters for the first time. - Credit: Sophie Ashford

Micah Denny, born 18th August, 2020 - Credit: Bonnie Elcoat

Darla Valerie Sadler, born October 10th, 2020 - Credit: Aimee and Ben Sadler

Ozzie Jude, born August 7th, 2020 - Credit: Shannon Bedford

Arthur Edward Ellis, born October 27th, 2020 - Credit: Stacey Durrant

Franklin Walter Constantine, born October 1st, 2020 - Credit: Roxie Knights

Cameron Jack Austin, born December 1st, 2020 - Credit: Sophie Ella Burns

Bonnie Robinson, born May 29th, 2020 - Credit: Juliette Atkins

Isabelle Miller, born May 25th, 2020 - Credit: Kirsty Miller

Ronnie Lavelle, born April 3rd, 2020 - Credit: Amy Webb

Mason Leighton Stallabrass, born August 12th, 2020 - Credit: Abbie Stallabrass

Fynn John Daniels-Scowen, born April 18th, 2020 - Credit: Katie Daniels

Henry Dalton, born July 24th, 2020 - Credit: Rebecca Lowe

Orla Elizabeth Rose, born September 23rd, 2020 - Credit: Megan Parker-Hardman

Tommy Clarke, born October 22nd, 2020 - Credit: Katie Chamberlain

Olivia-Rose Blanchard, born May 16th, 2020 - Credit: Kayliegh Berry

Lio Francesco Clifton, born September 13th, 2020 - Credit: Angie Clifton

Riley Shaun Bagley, born March 27th, 2020 - Credit: Matthew Bagley

Stanley Robert Foreman, born July 24th, 2020 - Credit: Louise Coleman

Henry Johnson, born March 11th, 2020 - Credit: Cathryn Johnson

Thea Self, born October 18th, 2020 - Credit: Elizabeth Self

Letty Curling, born December 3rd, 2020 - Credit: Sarah Louise Curling

Sofia Wilkinson, born August 14th, 2020 - Credit: Courtney Scaife

Olivia Foley, born October 21st, 2020 - Credit: Nikki Foley

Lottie Rae Mitchell, born October 16th, 2020 - Credit: Rebekah Mitchell

Selina Nichole Zechner, born March 26th, 2020 - Credit: Anca Zechner

Obie_Lawrence, born December 20th, 2020 - Credit: Annie Josselyn

Evie Louise Norton, born November 25th, 2020 - Credit: Amy Louise

Darcie Valerie Jill Maddison, born December 27th, 2020 - Credit: Georgia Darcey

Jacob Osborne, born April 15th, 2020 - Credit: Trudy Westley

Oscar Albert Seaman, born October 19th, 2020 - Credit: Isabelle Bennett

Miley Eva Mayhew, born December 16th, 2020 - Credit: Contributed

Emilia Cook, born September 4th, 2020 - Credit: Nicole Cook

Arla Jayne Walker, born October 19th, 2020 - Credit: Lauren Bennett

Lyla Frances Louise Cattermole, born August 20th, 2020 - Credit: Sophie Hawley

Keaton James Stansfield, born September 6th, 2020 - Credit: Lisa Watchman

Pippa Leigh McCauley-Page, born January 3rd, 2020 - Credit: Rebecca McCauley

Sofia Elizabeth Potter, born August 20th, 2020 - Credit: Staci Curtis

Amariah Grace Buckley, born June 26th, 2020 - Credit: Deanne Buckley

Emilia Grace Harris, born June 10th, 2020 - Credit: Adele Harris

Eddie Thomas Cunningham, born August 26th, 2020 - Credit: Sally Flitcroft

Elizabeth Warner, born March 16th, 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Pethers

Eddison Rudge, born July 12th, 2020 - Credit: Stephanie Rudge

Octavia Eliza Grace, born October 20th, 2020 - Credit: Anna Whitehurst

Ada Eliza Abigail Eve, born May 13th, 2020 - Credit: Leah Hewett

Maeleigh Rae, born May 31st, 2020 - Credit: Lindsay King

Rowan Emmuanel Marcus, born December 20th, 2020 - Credit: Fran Marcus

Lilly Josie Osman, born December 21st, 2020 - Credit: Sophie Foster

Ava Mae Manning, born July 4th, 2020 - Credit: Keeley Manning

Mya Jayne Boore, born September 6th, 2020 - Credit: Leah Clements

Sidney William Sullivan, born March 27th, 2020 - Credit: Anna Wilson

Opie Phair, born August 21st, 2020 - Credit: Laura Phair

Presley Matthews, born December 6th, 2020 - Credit: Marisa Simons

Thea Rose Scott, born November 18th, 2020 - Credit: Michelle Scott

Tai Baldwin, born September 18th, 2020 - Credit: Stacey Mower

Max and Elodie, born August 6th, 2020 - Credit: Michelle Allen

Elsie Mae Prime, born September 6th, 2020 - Credit: Aby Hunt

Hector Charles Knights, born March 20th, 2020 - Credit: Henry Knights

Toby Oliver, born November 17th, 2020 - Credit: Jennifer Garwood

Lilac Mirawdaly, born September 8th, 2020 - Credit: Niamh Fellows

Lincon James Pena, born November 20th, 2020 - Credit: Contributed

Delilah Jacqueline Hammond, born June 14th, 2020 - Credit: Evie Mason

Ethan Schaefer, born September 3rd, 2020 - Credit: Lauren Schaefer

Beau Kevin Salmon, born May 9th, 2020 - Credit: Ellen Dance

Esmée-Rose Elizabeth McArdle, born March 25th, 2020 - Credit: Kerry Harris

Rylee Everitt, born September 24th, 2020 - Credit: Sarah Aylott

Albie Joshua Weaver, born July 17th, 2020 - Credit: Elle Howe

Shae Stanley Burgess, June 8th, 2020 - Credit: Ami Jarrold

River Rose Maynes, born November 9th, 2020 - Credit: Charmaine Durand

Tabitha Clapson, born November 27th, 2020 - Credit: Shona Ottey

Bailey Leverett, born May 12th, 2020 - Credit: Emily Dall

Charles Villiers, born October 15th, 2020 - Credit: Liesl Villiers

Alby Fulcher, born December 31st, 2020 - Credit: Kari-louise Fulcher

Lyla Evelyn Auty, born December 5th, 2020 - Credit: Amy Dewhurst

Aisla-Mae, born March 29th, 2020 - Credit: Chelsea Stephens

Maison William Moore, born July 16th, 2020 - Credit: Lorda Moore

Connor Perkins, born October 26th, 2020 - Credit: Margaret Ryan

William John Ingram, born April 17th, 2020 - Credit: Eleanor Tudor