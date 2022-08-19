Suffolk Baby Bank's fight to fund new base
- Credit: Suffolk Baby Bank
Suffolk's baby bank is fundraising to move to a new facility as it is being forced out of its previous location a week before Christmas.
In May, Suffolk Baby Bank was warned that they would be losing their current Stanton premises after the site was sold.
They had originally been gifted the community hub on a five-year lease, but were told they would have a six-month notice period should the site change hands.
Founder Klaire Peck said: "If we close, over 320 families who receive our help per week will be affected. That's 15,000 families in just one year, so we can't allow that to happen."
Klaire shared that while they have found another suitable location in Sudbury, they still need to raise a £1,000 deposit and also require £730 each month for rent.
Suffolk Baby Bank has been supporting those in crisis or financial hardship with emergency and essential bundles since 2015.
They provide food, milk, nappies, school supplies, furniture, relocation for those fleeing domestic violence and parental wellbeing services.
During the pandemic, they worked in tandem with 38 other baby banks and often also work with community outreach teams within Suffolk County Council.
The organisation was given a six-month notice period in which to find different premises to operate from, which takes them up to Saturday, December 17 - just over a week before Christmas Day.
This coincides with their successful 'Santa Suffolk' project which saw 4,281 presents handed out to disadvantaged children in December 2021.
Klaire added: "The thought of these families possibly have no food or clothing during the winter is awful.
"Further to this, the idea that children won't be able to experience even a little bit of magic at Christmas is unbearable."
Klaire has started a fundraiser to ensure the safety of their 'Santa Suffolk' project as, if they meet their targets, the new premises will be ready in October.
Any money made from their regular boot sales and the family fun day at The Angel Pub, Glemsford on Sunday, August 21 will be used to secure their new unit on the border between Sudbury and Great Cornard.