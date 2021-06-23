Heart-warming donation left in memory of baby boy Noah

Published: 12:25 PM June 23, 2021

A children's charity in Bury St Edmunds was brought to tears after it received a heart-warming anonymous donation of clothes and blankets in memory of a baby boy.

The parents of the baby boy, called Noah, who sadly passed away, left the donation in the drop box at Suffolk Baby Bank on Monday, June 21.

Staff said they are extremely grateful for the donation, which brought a tear to their eye.

The note that was left with the items read: "Donation in memory of baby Noah, taken by the angels before his time."

The note that was left with the donation - Credit: Suffolk Baby Bank

The donation included baby clothes, a blanket and some other essentials.

The charity is currently collecting donations for another baby that is due to arrive soon and will be staying in hospital until his new family can take him home.

Trustee of the baby bank, Klaire Teck, said: "It was lovely, we do not normally get donations that are new.

"We have the little boy that is due to be born at the end of the month who is going into foster care, and we have been asked to supply some baby bits for him for whilst he is in hospital.

"I think it is a really brave and selfless thing to do, we hope that the people who donated it see this, so they can see how grateful we are, and how much the baby will benefit from this gift pack."