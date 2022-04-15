Suffolk band to release new EP following success with their first album

The Joe Keeley Band are releasing their new EP next month after their first album got to number one in the UK country music album charts. - Credit: Carl Shearman

After success with their first album which became number one in the UK, a Suffolk band is releasing their new EP next month.

The Joe Keeley Band made up of singer and guitarist Joe Keeley, lead guitarist Jack Lawson, Alex Raymond on drums, and bassist Jason Rampling, are releasing 'Burial Ground', their new EP, having a launch event in Ipswich.

The band officially formed in 2019.

The four members of The Joe Keeley Band. Left to Right: Jack Lawson, Joe Keeley, Jason Rampling, Alex Raymond. - Credit: Carl Shearman

Joe, who went to school with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Framlingham, said: "This record is really all about showing what we're really about and how much we've grown since the last album.

"We have been able to take our time with this album, and we've really enjoy making it.

"Working with the guys and creating new music is one of my favourite things about being in a band."

The country band released their debut album Blackwood in 2020, which went to number one on the UK album charts for country music.

The band formed in 2019, and are releasing their new EP next month and having a launch party at the Smokehouse in Ipswich. - Credit: Carl Shearman

Joe said: "It was such an awesome feeling to see our name in the top spot and to get invited on the radio to talk about something we'd worked really hard to achieve was a high point in an otherwise quite terrible year."

The band is hoping that they will one day perform in stadiums around the world, but a dream of Joe's is to perform at the 'Country 2 Country' festival at the 02.

"I go every year and think we would be something a little different that the fans there would really appreciate and enjoy.

Joe Keeley, says he hopes to one day perform at the C2C festival at the O2. - Credit: Carl Shearman

"I saw Ed Sheeran come out on stage with Luke Combs this year so if he can get a spot at the UK's biggest country music festival then I don't see why we can't."

Due to the first album being released in 2020, their plans for an album launch and a scheduled tour were cancelled due to the pandemic.

This time round they are planning to have a launch party at the Smokehouse in Ipswich on May 7, with tickets available through Eventbrite and their social media.

The EP will be available on all streaming platforms from May 7.