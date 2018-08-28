Barbers raise nearly £600 for men’s health charity

A Newmarket barbers which offered free haircuts in return for charity donations on its opening day raised nearly £600.

Gould Barbers, which is located inside the Tesco Extra in Fordham Road, opened its doors on Friday, November 16, with money raised from the free cuts going to men’s health charity Movember.

The growing chain has been raising funds for the charity from six store openings across the country, with the current total standing at £2,200 ahead of three more openings in Walsall, Leicester and Slough.

Brothers Leigh and Darran Gould, who own the chain, chose Movember as Leigh was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2015.

Leigh said: “Thank you to everyone who donated. We also have a Movember fundraising page if anyone else would like to contribute to our fundraising efforts.

“So far, we’ve raised over £2,200 from six shop openings. It means we’re on target to reach our goal of raising over £3,000 from shop openings this year.”