VIP! Barbershop choir prepare to compete this weekend

The VIP barbershop choir are counting down the days until they can perform this weekend at the British Association of Barbershop Singers convention. - Credit: Andy Watkins

A Suffolk barbershop chorus is preparing to take to the stage in Harrogate this weekend, for the first time in three years.

The VIPs are a male-voice singing group with 21 members from all over Suffolk and the surrounding areas. They will be competing at the British Association of Barbershop Singers convention Sing 22 this Saturday.

“The name came from our postcode being IP,” explained Chairman, Andy Watkins. “Then one of the members suggested making it the VIPs, and it stuck.”

This will be the first time the VIPs have been able to compete in three years.

“To say we’re excited is an understatement,” said Andy, 54.

“It’s all well and good to go to rehearsals, but you've got to get out and sing somewhere – that's what it’s all about.

“You’ve got to have the chance to show off what you’ve been doing.

“To actually go to a convention where there could be a couple of thousand people is such an exciting time.”

Andy is especially grateful to Pete Chapman, musical director, for preparing the group for this momentous occasion.

Members say they are simply looking forward to performing together

“At this point, we’re like family,” said member and assistant musical director, Ben Topliss, 25.

“There’s a diverse range of people in the group. We’ve got members who are in their twenties, like me, and others who are in their eighties, and we’re all good friends.

“It just goes to show how music brings people together.”

Andy added: “If something goes wrong for someone, then one of us steps in.

“That’s just the kind of group we are.”

The choir has been practising ahead of the convention this weekend, but say that they are excited simply to perform together. - Credit: Andy Watkins

Ben said that the group do not have any traditions or good-luck rituals to help them perform.

“It’s lots of practise and hard work,” he said.

“We all love it,” said Andy. “For me personally, I can’t wait.”

The chorus will be performing ‘The Old Songs / Everything Old is New Again,’ and ‘Blue Turning Gray.’

They hope, explained Andy, to leave the audience with a “lump in the throat.”

The VIPs will be performing just before 2pm on Saturday, April 30.