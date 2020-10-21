E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woodbridge-based soldier tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:16 21 October 2020

A soldier at Rock Barracks in Woodbridge has tested positive for the coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

The British Army have confirmed this afternoon that a Woodbridge-based soldier has tested positive for Covid 19.

The soldier was based at the Rock Barracks site.

A British Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that a soldier based at Rock Barracks in Woodbridge has tested positive for coronavirus; in accordance with Government guidelines, self-isolation and contact tracing procedures are being followed.

“All military activity is guided by public health protocols on social distancing, hygiene and the use of PPE.”

