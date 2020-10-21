Woodbridge-based soldier tests positive for coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 16:16 21 October 2020
Archant
The British Army have confirmed this afternoon that a Woodbridge-based soldier has tested positive for Covid 19.
The soldier was based at the Rock Barracks site.
You may also want to watch:
A British Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that a soldier based at Rock Barracks in Woodbridge has tested positive for coronavirus; in accordance with Government guidelines, self-isolation and contact tracing procedures are being followed.
“All military activity is guided by public health protocols on social distancing, hygiene and the use of PPE.”
MORE: More than 100 students self-isolating after third Covid case at Ipswich school
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.