Suffolk-based vet wins prestigious fellowship

Dr Luisa De Risio (left) receiving the FRCVS Award from RCVS president Amanda Boag Picture: AHT Archant

A veterinary surgeon – who has dedicated much of her career to studying neurological disorders in dogs and cats – has been awarded a prestigious fellowship.

Dr Luisa De Risio, who has been head of neurology at the Animal Health Trust in Kentford, near Newmarket, for 11 years has been awarded the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) Fellowship by Meritorious Contributions to Clinical Practice.

Mark Vaudin, chief executive of the Animal Health Trust, said: “This type of recognition is only given to a handful of vets each year and reflects Dr Luisa De Risio’s outstanding contributions to veterinary neurology.

“As well as providing exceptional clinical care, our vets produce excellent applied research to help improve veterinary medicine to give animals the very best treatments.

“We’re extremely proud of Luisa’s achievements to help animals and that these have been recognised with the awarding of this fellowship.”

Dr De Risio said: “I am delighted to have been awarded the RCVS Fellowship by Meritorious Contributions to Clinical Practice.

“This fellowship is a prestigious award in recognition of the work I have conducted in the past 15 years to improve diagnosis, treatment, outcome prediction and prevention of neurologic disorders in dogs and cats, and disseminate findings that are highly relevant to enhance animal health and welfare and benefit the veterinary profession.”