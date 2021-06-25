Published: 12:46 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM June 25, 2021

Felixstowe was rated as the best of Suffolk's beaches - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A number of Suffolk's beaches have been named among the best in the country according to The Times' beach guide 2021.

The newspaper travelled to 805 beaches across the UK to determine which was best.

This year's winner was Woolacombe in Devon, however, a number of Suffolk's beaches were highly rated by the judges.

The top rated of Suffolk's beaches was Felixstowe which was described as having 'true charm' and quieter than places like Southwold.

It's independent shops and range of attractions left The Times impressed, ranking it second of all beaches in the East of England.

The news comes as Felixstowe was also tipped as one of the driest beaches in the country for holidaymakers looking to avoid the rain.

You may also want to watch:

Also making the list of top beaches in the East of England was Dunwich, which was described as a "glorious vestige of this ancient landscape".

It was praised for its bountiful wildlife and good local eateries.

Nearby Covehithe also made the list and was described by The Times as a "reassuringly melancholy spot to watch the rise and to consider that nothing lasts for ever".

Over the border in Essex, it was Walton on the Naze that attracted particular praise.

It's wild area for migrating birds was highly rated as was its sand which was described as perfect for building sandcastles.