Beauty industry ‘in the dark’ as hairdressers prepare to reopen

PUBLISHED: 17:55 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 23 June 2020

Abi Cutter, owner of Lipstick & Locks on North Street in Sudbury, said: 'Im very excited that we now have the go ahead to reopen.' Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

The Prime Ministers announcement that hairdressers are allowed to re-open from July 4 has been met with mixed reactions in Suffolk - while beauticians are left waiting for news of when they too can reopen.

Marie Jarvis, owner of Tegan Marie Beauty in Saxmundham pictured here with husband Jody, said: '“I’'m gutted about not being able to reopen my business' Picture: MARIE JARVISMarie Jarvis, owner of Tegan Marie Beauty in Saxmundham pictured here with husband Jody, said: '“I’'m gutted about not being able to reopen my business' Picture: MARIE JARVIS

Boris Johnson gave hairdressers the go ahead but said that nail bars and beauty salons are to remain closed causing dismay amongst nail technicians and salon owners.

The PM advised that hairdressers would have to wear face visors to maintain safety measures but said he will review the reopening of beauty salons in general, including nail bars, at a later date.

He said: “Almost as eagerly awaited as a pint will be a haircut, particularly by me, Mr Speaker.

“And so we will reopen hairdressers with appropriate precautions including the use of visors.”

The De Lellis family, who own the Francesco Hair Salon and Fircroft Hairdressing in Ipswich, and are excited to reopen Picture: CIRO DE LELLISThe De Lellis family, who own the Francesco Hair Salon and Fircroft Hairdressing in Ipswich, and are excited to reopen Picture: CIRO DE LELLIS

Abi Cutter, owner of Lipstick & Locks on North Street in Sudbury, said: “I’m very excited that we now have the go ahead to reopen. After being closed for such a long time and after all the uncertainty, we’re so glad about the announcement. “Obviously we are still waiting on our governing body to advise us on suitable measures and putting guidelines in place but we are very excited to get going again. I spoke to all my staff once the news was announced and they are so happy about reopening.

“We will be very glad to see our clients again. We think of them as friends and we have really missed them. We had prepared for the worst regarding guidelines so we had already bought the face visors, masks and screens and everything you can think of, ready in time for reopening.

“We don’t care what we have to wear as long as our customers are safe. We have a nail desk in the window of the shop and it’s a shame we won’t be able to re-open that yet even though we have a perspex screen in place.

“It’s disappointing. But we are very pleased about the hairdressing side reopening.”

The De Lellis family have been deep cleaning Picture: CIRO DE LELLISThe De Lellis family have been deep cleaning Picture: CIRO DE LELLIS

Marie Jarvis, owner of Tegan Marie Beauty in Saxmundham, said: “I’m gutted about not being able to reopen my business. I have built up such a good client base since I opened last year and I am missing them as much as they are missing me.

“It’s been a very challenging and difficult time and I am just hoping that the announcement that beauty salons and spas can reopen will come as soon as possible.”

Ellie Mann, owner of Eleanor Rose Beauty in Kelsale, says she has been left in the dark over reopening Picture: ELEANOR MANNEllie Mann, owner of Eleanor Rose Beauty in Kelsale, says she has been left in the dark over reopening Picture: ELEANOR MANN

The De Lellis family, who own the Francesco Hair Salon and Fircroft Hairdressing in Ipswich, said: “We will initially return with an appointment-only service and no longer take walk-ins as we did before lockdown and have invested thousands of pounds in various PPE for both staff and clients, including hand sanitisers, masks, visors, gloves & disposable gowns and aprons.

“We have refurbished and re-decorated and deep cleaned our salons and purchased new equipment for our return so that we have a fresh start. One of the main things we’re looking forward to is seeing and catching up with our lovely clients and staff again on a daily basis. It has been difficult not having that social interaction.

“We’re a family business. We have a great tight knight team. Everyone that comes into the salon is part of our family, and we’re relishing the chance to catch up with everyone again.”

Ellie Mann, owner of Eleanor Rose Beauty in Kelsale, said: “As the owner of a small beauty salon I was confused and extremely disappointed by the announcement made by our Prime Minister earlier, outlining relaxation of restrictions that will see pubs, restaurants, hair salons and barbers allowed to finally open their doors to eagerly waiting customers, however made a point of singling out beauty salons and nail bars from those allowed to re-open.

“I am obviously disheartened and disappointed from an economic point of view, and also on behalf of my loyal clients who eagerly await my re-opening.

“I fail to see what aspect of the beauty industry is considered more unsafe than that of a hairdressers or a pub?

“Yet without any explanation as to why, the government has decided to leave those of us who work in the beauty industry in the dark about why they consider our businesses to be unsafe.”

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

