Beavers take part in sponsored walk for hospice charity

PUBLISHED: 13:43 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 13 November 2018

Bury Beavers raised more than £1,500 for charity Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Archant

More than £1,500 was raised for a hospice charity after 100 beaver scouts from Bury St Edmunds took part in a sponsored walk this summer.

The beavers donned bunny ears and pyjamas for the walk around Nowton Park to raise £1,541 for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which cares for people facing the final chapter in their lives.

Lucinda Wade, scout leader from Bury St Edmunds Beavers, said: “The hot weather and the England football team playing in the World Cup did not stop the boys and girls from taking part in the fun walk for such a good cause.”

The beavers were inspired by St Nicholas Hospice Care’s annual fundraising event Girls Night Out, which sees thousands of ladies wear bunny ears and pyjamas for a walk around Bury St Edmunds.

Jenny Smith, events manager at St Nicholas Hospice Care, said: “I would like to thank the beavers for being such good sports and raising money for the hospice.

“The money raised will help us provide services, for free, to people throughout west Suffolk and Thetford.”

