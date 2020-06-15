Could you become a teacher? Find out at this event

Darren Simons has organised the become a teacher event at the University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College on Tuesday, June 16. Picture: SARAH MARLAND/FREELANCE EVENTS PHOTOGRAPHER Archant

A “Become a Teacher” event is to be held at an Ipswich college in response to a rise in interest in teaching careers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charity Now Teach, an organisation which supports people looking to use their industry experience to become teachers, says it saw a 70% rise in applications to its scheme between March and May this year.

In response to the increased interest, University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College is hosting the online event on Tuesday, June 16.

Darren Simons, 35, is the teacher development co-ordinator at the college and said: “I think home schooling during lockdown has really shone a light on the value of teaching.

You may also want to watch:

“Teaching is incredibly fulfilling as you get to help others, make a difference and continually celebrate in other people’s successes.

“We are looking forward to hosting this online event.”

The event runs from 5.30pm to 7pm and will cover teacher training course options with University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College, as well as general information about other routes into the profession.

There are also bursaries for those interested in teaching English, maths and special educational needs courses and interested parties can register their details online.

Mr Simons added: “From my point of view, teaching is incredibly fulfilling as you get to help others, make a difference, you get to continually celebrate in other people’s successes and there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the lightbulb moment go off in someone’s head when they understand something complex that you have been trying to teach them.

“Every year we have a large number of success stories and we are really looking forward to hosting this online event for those seriously considering a future career as a teacher.”