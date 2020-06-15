E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you become a teacher? Find out at this event

PUBLISHED: 18:59 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:59 15 June 2020

Darren Simons has organised the become a teacher event at the University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College on Tuesday, June 16. Picture: SARAH MARLAND/FREELANCE EVENTS PHOTOGRAPHER

Darren Simons has organised the become a teacher event at the University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College on Tuesday, June 16. Picture: SARAH MARLAND/FREELANCE EVENTS PHOTOGRAPHER

Archant

A “Become a Teacher” event is to be held at an Ipswich college in response to a rise in interest in teaching careers.

Charity Now Teach, an organisation which supports people looking to use their industry experience to become teachers, says it saw a 70% rise in applications to its scheme between March and May this year.

In response to the increased interest, University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College is hosting the online event on Tuesday, June 16.

Darren Simons, 35, is the teacher development co-ordinator at the college and said: “I think home schooling during lockdown has really shone a light on the value of teaching.

You may also want to watch:

“Teaching is incredibly fulfilling as you get to help others, make a difference and continually celebrate in other people’s successes.

“We are looking forward to hosting this online event.”

The event runs from 5.30pm to 7pm and will cover teacher training course options with University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College, as well as general information about other routes into the profession.

There are also bursaries for those interested in teaching English, maths and special educational needs courses and interested parties can register their details online.

Mr Simons added: “From my point of view, teaching is incredibly fulfilling as you get to help others, make a difference, you get to continually celebrate in other people’s successes and there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the lightbulb moment go off in someone’s head when they understand something complex that you have been trying to teach them.

“Every year we have a large number of success stories and we are really looking forward to hosting this online event for those seriously considering a future career as a teacher.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Wing Commander ‘hopeful’ F15 crash pilot will be found as search continues

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

Most Read

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Wing Commander ‘hopeful’ F15 crash pilot will be found as search continues

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Could you become a teacher? Find out at this event

Darren Simons has organised the become a teacher event at the University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College on Tuesday, June 16. Picture: SARAH MARLAND/FREELANCE EVENTS PHOTOGRAPHER

Councillor resigns over Facebook posts controversy

West Suffolk councillor Frank Warby has resigned as a councillor and member of the Conservative Party Picture: ARCHANT

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24