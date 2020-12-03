Video

WATCH: Timelapse video shows Suffolk before and after lockdown

Ipswich on the first day of the coronavirus Tier 2 system. Picture: JAQUILINA LANDIM JAQUILINA LANDIM

What a difference a day makes – in the space of 24 hours, Ipswich, Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft were transformed into bustling scenes as national coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Bury St Edmunds on the first day of Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Bury St Edmunds on the first day of Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town centres have been somewhat quieter than usual in recent weeks, as the shutting of non-essential stores under the second national lockdown has meant fewer shoppers.

Video taken by our team on Tuesday, just before the lockdown ended, showed areas like the Cornhill in Ipswich and London Road North, in Lowestoft, were perhaps not as deserted as during the first lockdown – for more stores have operated click and collect.

Ipswich at 2pm on the first day of the coronavirus Tier 2 system. Picture: JESSICA BOWES Ipswich at 2pm on the first day of the coronavirus Tier 2 system. Picture: JESSICA BOWES

But when we went back and took video in the exact same spots a day later, there was a noticeable difference of more people taking advantage of the relaxed restrictions.

Under the new local lockdown system, Suffolk has been designated as a Tier 2 or “High Alert” area.

Although non-essential retailers are allowed to open with Covid-secure measures, government Tier 2 guidance states: “You can continue to travel to venues or amenities which are open, but should aim to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible.”

Felixstowe high street at 1.30pm on the first day of the new Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Felixstowe high street at 1.30pm on the first day of the new Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

However, people are being urged to support businesses and particularly independent stores, which have been hit hard during the pandemic.