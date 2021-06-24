Could Southwold have the UK’s best sea view? 

Published: 7:00 PM June 24, 2021

Photographers are being sought to find the UK's best sea view - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A national charity is on the lookout for the UK’s best sea view and is looking for local photographers to help.

The Shipwrecked Mariner’s Society is looking for photographers to submit their favourite images for its ninth annual competition.

The competition encourages photographers of all abilities to submit images that capture the UK’s unique relationship with the sea, including its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, harbours and ports.

With a stunning coastline stretching for around 50 miles, from sunny Southwold to fantastic Felixstowe and everywhere in between, Suffolk could prove the canvas for the winning entry.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to see restrictions imposed for much of the year, the society is once again encouraging individuals to look back through their photo albums and submit images old and new

You may also want to watch:

The competition will once again be judged by a prestigious panel of experts, with the overall winner receiving a £500 photographic equipment voucher.

Chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Capt Justin Osmond RN, said: “The last year has been a tough time for us all and especially for the key workers within the maritime industry who have kept the country afloat with much needed imports from overseas.

“Our industry often suffers from being out of sight and out of mind, but it truly is essential in keeping us going as an island nation and enabling us to go about our daily lives.

“The photography competition allows us to showcase and celebrate our relationship with the sea and having received a record-breaking number of entries last year, we are more excited than ever to see everyone’s fantastic and unique images over the course of this summer.”

To enter the competition submit your photographs through the dedicated form before the deadline on August 31 2021.

Photographers can also enter their pictures via email, post or on the society’s new Instagram channel (@ShipwreckedMariners) using the hashtag #SMSPhotoComp2021.