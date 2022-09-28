News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk charity bike show gig 'did not have licensing permission'

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM September 28, 2022
Bruisyard Village Hall, where the bike show gig was cut short by the council

Bruisyard Village Hall, where the bike show gig was cut short by the council

A rock band was asked to stop performing at a charity bike show because they did not have licensing permission for their act, a village hall treasurer has said. 

Bruisyard Parish Council’s decision to cut short the gig as part of Bruisyard Bike Show at the village hall in August had provoked furore on social media with show organisers taking to the Framlingham Community Facebook page to slam the council’s actions. 

However, David Smith, treasurer of Bruisyard Village Hall, said the organisers had not applied to East Suffolk Council for a temporary event notice, which was required to stage the outdoor gig. 

He said the band had originally been asked to play inside the hall to comply with the planning consent and premises licence, but had refused and the council had acted to uphold the licensing laws and prevent any potential noise complaints from nearby residents. 

“If the organisers for this event had wanted a rock performance (live amplified music) outside the village hall, they should have applied for a temporary event notice, but they failed to do this leaving the village hall/parish council to deal with the problem.  

“It is the responsibility of the village hall/parish council to uphold the licensing laws and comply fully with planning consent,” Mr Smith said. 

Bikers vented their fury on Facebook and questioned how the council could stop an event that was raising money for a worthy cause, in this case the Brain Tumour Research Charity, chosen because some of the organisers had experienced tumours themselves. 

One user said: “I am told a member of the Bruisyard Parish Council told the organisers that the band had to stop playing or the police would be called. 

“This event was for CHARITY!! It was the middle of the afternoon. Bikers may not wear Panama hats or salmon-coloured chinos but they are good people who work tirelessly for charity.  

“The people that came to see the band paid for drinks in the village hall which contributed to your Bruisyard village hall funds. Your community.” 

