When will bins be emptied during the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend?
With the Queen's Jubilee fast approaching Suffolk residents are being warned to not miss when their bins will collected.
The four-day bank holiday weekend may cause some disturbance to when your bins are collected.
Babergh District and Mid Suffolk Council:
Collections that would usually have taken place on Thursday, June 2, will take place on Saturday, June 4 instead.
The collections that would usually have taken place on Friday, June 3, will now happen on Monday, June 6.
All collections during the week beginning Monday, June 6, will take place a day later than usual.
West Suffolk Council:
Collection days in west Suffolk will be later than usual while celebrations take place.
The dates of the changes can be found below:
- Thursday, June 2- Saturday, June 4
- Friday, June 3 - Monday, June 6
- Monday, June 6 - Tuesday, June 7
- Tuesday, June 7 - Wednesday, June 8
- Wednesday, June 8 - Thursday 9 June
- Thursday, June 9 - Friday, June 10
- Friday, June 10 - Saturday, June 11
Normal collection will resume on Monday, June 13.
East Suffolk Council:
A spokeswoman for East Suffolk council confirmed that there would be no changes to bin collections over the Jubilee weekend and people should present their bins for collection as usual.