Everything we know about the Suffolk bird flu outbreak - including location

According to an official DEFRA document, the 1km restriction zone centres on Homefield Farm in Suffolk Picture: SUTTON HOO CHICKEN Archant

A 1km restriction zone is in place around a farm in Athelington, mid Suffolk, this morning after a strain of bird flu was detected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The restriction zone around a Suffolk farm after an outbreak of bird flu was detected with 27,000 poultry set to be culled. Picture: OS DATA The restriction zone around a Suffolk farm after an outbreak of bird flu was detected with 27,000 poultry set to be culled. Picture: OS DATA

According to an official Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) document, a 1km restriction zone is in place around Homefield Farm in Athelington, near Eye.

An H5 strain of low pathogenic avian flu was identified on a commercial farm site last night.

Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health is "very low".

What is the latest situation?

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Low pathogenic avian influenza of the H5 strain was confirmed at a commercial chicken farm in Mid Suffolk on December 10.

All birds on the premises will be humanely culled.

A restricted zone of 1km is in place around the infected premises as specified in the declaration applying these restrictions.

DEFRA's interactive map will help you find out if you live within the restricted zone.

Within this restricted zone a variety of different controls are in place to prevent the spread of disease.

These include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

Poultry keepers in the restricted zone can now apply for movement licences for some specific movements from the zone.

There are also restrictions on bird gatherings (fairs, shows, exhibitions) and the release of game birds.

How is the outbreak being tackled and will it affect me?

DEFRA is taking "immediate and robust action" and an investigation is underway to determine the most likely source of this outbreak.

Public Health England has advised that the risk to public health from this strain is very low.

The Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

Anyone who finds dead wild birds should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 (select option 7).

For more information, read DEFRA's guide to avian influenza.