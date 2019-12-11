E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Emergency road closure in place near bird flu site

PUBLISHED: 12:24 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 11 December 2019

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed at a farm in Suffolk Picture: Allison Balaam/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed at a farm in Suffolk Picture: Allison Balaam/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Highways officers have closed a road to help with an investigation into confirmed cases of bird flu at a Suffolk farm.

The emergency closure is in place within a 1km restriction zone around a farm where a strain of "low pathogenic avian flu" was identified.

Southolt Road in Athelington is currently closed from Water Lane to Worlingworth Road and will remain shut until 5.30pm.

The closure will be back in place tomorrow, from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Suffolk Highways tweeted.

Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency and Suffolk Trading Standards are currently carrying out investigation work at the farm.

MORE: Everything we know about the Suffolk bird flu outbreak

According to an official Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) document, a 1km restriction zone is in place around Homefield Farm in Athelington, near Eye.

An H5 strain of low pathogenic avian flu was identified on a commercial farm site last night.

Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health is "very low".

