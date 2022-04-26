News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Birds to be let outside after flu outbreaks in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:05 AM April 26, 2022
Ducklings being reared on a duck farm

Ducklings at a duck farm. Ducks are among the bird species which have been hit across Suffolk during the latest round of bird flu outbreaks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Poultry and captive birds will be allowed to be let outside again after the spread of bird flu in recent months across Suffolk.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, has announced that mandatory housing measures for poultry and captive birds, which were introduced to help stop the spread of bird flu, will be lifted from 00.01am on Monday, May 2.

Poultry and other captive birds will no longer need to be housed, unless they are in a 3km 'protection zone', and will be allowed to be kept outside.

While the risk of bird flu has been reduced to ‘medium’ for premises with poor biosecurity, the enhanced biosecurity requirements that were brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone will remain in force as infection may still be circulating in the environment for several more weeks.

A duck farm at Debach, near Woodbridge

A number of bid flu outbreaks have been reported in Suffolk in recent months - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

All poultry gatherings will remain banned.

Those who intend to allow their birds outside are advised by the government to use the upcoming days to prepare their outside areas for the release of their birds.

This will include cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroduction of wild bird deterrents.

The lifting of measures come after nine outbreaks of bird flu were reported in Suffolk in recent months, including near Woodbridge and Eye.

Dr Middlemiss said: "Whilst the lifting of the mandatory housing measures will be welcome news to bird keepers, scrupulous biosecurity remains the most critical form of defence to help keep your birds safe.

"The recent cases of avian influenza show that it’s vital that bird keepers remain vigilant for signs of disease and maintain stringent standards of biosecurity."

Bird owners can check if they are within a 3km 'protection zone' here.

Suffolk Live News
Bird flu
Suffolk

