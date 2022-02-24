Bishop asks people to pause and pray for Ukraine conflict

Suffolk's most senior Church of England clergyman has called on all people in the county to join him in praying for the people of Ukraine.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, is praying for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region.

Bishop Martin said: “Our fervent prayers are for the people of Ukraine today, and for a swift and peaceful settlement to the very dangerous situation now that Russia has invaded.

“I am asking people from across the county to join me in pausing to pray for Ukraine, her people, and for peace. We pray too for Russia and her leaders, that the forces behind these actions will be robustly challenged, and resolved quickly and peacefully. I’m asking people to continue to pray through the days ahead too during this very difficult time.

“The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have, today, issued a prayer for Ukraine. The prayer is being shared with church congregations throughout the diocese and l want to share this with people across our county. I know of some people in Suffolk with family and friendship ties to Ukraine and we pray for all Ukrainians here in Suffolk.”

The prayer follows a request from the Church of England congregation in Kyiv, capital of Ukraine.

A Prayer for Ukraine

God of peace and justice,

we pray for the people of Ukraine today.

We pray for peace and the laying down of weapons.

We pray for those who fear for tomorrow,

that your Spirit of comfort would draw near to them.

We pray for those with power over war or peace,

for wisdom, discernment and compassion to guide their decisions.

Above all, we pray for all your precious children, at risk and in fear,

that you would hold and protect them.

We pray in the name of Jesus, the Prince of Peace.

Amen.