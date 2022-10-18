Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

The body of a man has been found on the beach near Southwold - Credit: Archant

The body of a man has been found on a Suffolk beach after a major sea and shoreline search was launched after a swimmer was reported missing.

Police were called at about 6.55am today (October 18) after a body was found on the beach at Covehithe.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the body found was of a man in his 60s who had not returned from swimming in the seas in Southwold on Monday.

The Coastguard were called just before 6.20pm on Monday to reports that a swimmer had gone missing at sea.

An unattended pile of clothing is believed to have been found at a beach hut.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lowestoft, Aldeburgh, Gorleston, Shingle Street, Winterton and Bacton were dispatched as well as lifeboats from Lowestoft, Gorleston and Southwold.

Two Coastguard helicopters were also sent to the scene.

With the first crews called out just before 7pm on Monday, a spokesman for RNLI Lowestoft lifeboat said: "A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter flew from Lydd in Kent to take part in the search.

"The extensive night-time search - using searchlights - was carried out along the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold.

“Each lifeboat was given its own search pattern to cover as much of the area as possible.”

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.



