News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:03 PM October 18, 2022
Benacre

The body of a man has been found on the beach near Southwold - Credit: Archant

The body of a man has been found on a Suffolk beach after a major sea and shoreline search was launched after a swimmer was reported missing. 

Police were called at about 6.55am today (October 18) after a body was found on the beach at Covehithe. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the body found was of a man in his 60s who had not returned from swimming in the seas in Southwold on Monday.

The Coastguard were called just before 6.20pm on Monday to reports that a swimmer had gone missing at sea.

An unattended pile of clothing is believed to have been found at a beach hut. 

Coastguard rescue teams from  Lowestoft, Aldeburgh, Gorleston, Shingle Street, Winterton and Bacton were dispatched as well as lifeboats from  Lowestoft, Gorleston and Southwold. 

Two Coastguard helicopters were also sent to the scene.  

With the first crews called out just before 7pm on Monday, a spokesman for RNLI Lowestoft lifeboat said: "A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter flew from Lydd in Kent to take part in the search.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk pub named among best places in the UK for a Sunday lunch
  2. 2 Suffolk woman arrested after milk poured over M&S employees during protest
  3. 3 Blues draw non-league foe in FA Cup, Needham get Burton
  1. 4 Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident
  2. 5 Crash cause revealed after train derailed on way to Felixstowe
  3. 6 Trial day set for woman accused of running brothels
  4. 7 Shoplifters arrested after car and thousands of pounds of clothing seized
  5. 8 Man arrested after stabbing in east Suffolk town
  6. 9 Camara is finally set for his Town debut... but where does he fit and what will he bring?
  7. 10 Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member

"The extensive night-time search - using searchlights - was carried out along the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold.

“Each lifeboat was given its own search pattern to cover as much of the area as possible.”

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances, a spokesman for Suffolk police said.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.


Southwold News

Don't Miss

Chef Vicky Tolfrey and owner Hayley Lee at The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

'We are very pleased': Joy as Suffolk restaurant named among UK's best

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo looks for an opportunity early in the second half.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Framlingham Christmas Charity Market on Market Hill Jackie Frost and Sarah Goring

Christmas

9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse

Pubs

Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon