'Mortar bomb' found at Suffolk beach as army sent in to investigate

The army was called to a Suffolk beach after a suspected bomb was discovered - Credit: Aldeburgh Coastguard

The bomb disposal unit was called to a Suffolk beach after a suspected mortar bomb was discovered.

A family found the device on Dunwich beach at about 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, April 20.

Crews from Aldeburgh Coastguard were called and alerted Suffolk police and the army to the discovery.

The old mortar bomb that was discovered on the beach - Credit: Aldeburgh Coastguard

The army was called and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of the public while investigations were carried out.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team were sent to set up and man a safety cordon until the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist, who confirmed it was ordnance and safely removed it."

It is believed to be an end to an old mortar bomb, according to the Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team.

The coastguard worked with the army and Suffolk police to safely remove the unexploded bomb - Credit: Aldeburgh Coastguard



