Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Starlett is suspended over allegations

PUBLISHED: 14:01 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 31 January 2020

Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett who has been suspended from the Royal Ballet amid allegations Picture: PA

Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett who has been suspended from the Royal Ballet amid allegations Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A leading choreographer with the Royal Ballet has been suspended after allegations were made against him, the company has confirmed.

Suffolk-born Liam Scarlett, 33, a former dancer, was made the Royal Ballet's artist-in-residence in 2012 and has been responsible for major shows with the company.

He is currently suspended. The Royal Ballet did not give details of the allegations, but confirmed an independent investigation has been opened.

Scarlett, who was born in Ipswich, began dancing at the age of four and danced at the Linda Shipton School of Dance before landing a place at the Royal Ballet School.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Opera House, where the Royal Ballet is based, said: "We were made aware of allegations relating to Liam Scarlett in August 2019. The individual was immediately suspended, and an independent disciplinary investigation opened.

"The Royal Ballet Company has a code of conduct in place to ensure staff and visiting artists are always supported. As the process is still ongoing, and as a duty of care to staff and artists, we are unable to comment further until the matter has been concluded."

