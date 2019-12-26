Early risers queue up for Boxing Day sales across Suffolk

Shoppers queued up in front of Next in Martlesham to get the best Boxing Day deals. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Eager shoppers gave up their Boxing Day lie-in to venture out in search of the best deals on offer on Ipswich's high street and across the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The packed car park at Next in Martlesham at 5.30am today Picture: ARCHANT The packed car park at Next in Martlesham at 5.30am today Picture: ARCHANT

Some stores opened as early as 6am today leaving sale shoppers little time to recover from their Christmas Day festivities.

Next was the first to open its doors with stores at Suffolk Retail Park, Martlesham, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft opening earlier than usual.

At Martlesham, the car park was at capacity and drivers took to parking along verges and straddling pavements to get close to the shops.

Zoe Potter got to the store half an hour before it opened to make sure she was one of the first in the queue.

She said: "I'm here to get some winter clothes for the kids next year. I've managed to get some good deals.

You may also want to watch:

"We were here at 5.30am. Things get absolutely manic in there especially after all the kids get up as well.

"I've managed to come and do my shopping and then get back to my kids before they wake up. I've done it every year since I've had the kids.

"I come down because it's good quality clothes and it lasts, and it's really good value."

Another eager sale hunter, Mike had driven down from Saxmundham with his fiancé Freya.

"We got here at 6.30 thinking we would be the first people here but it was packed already," he said.

"It's the first time we've done this and we only came down for a rug that were looking at but we've ended up with a some other things as well.

"It's been quite good fun actually."

Next stores are also open across north Essex in Colchester, Chelmsford, and Clacton.