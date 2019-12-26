E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Early risers queue up for Boxing Day sales across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:17 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 26 December 2019

Shoppers queued up in front of Next in Martlesham to get the best Boxing Day deals. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers queued up in front of Next in Martlesham to get the best Boxing Day deals. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Eager shoppers gave up their Boxing Day lie-in to venture out in search of the best deals on offer on Ipswich's high street and across the county.

The packed car park at Next in Martlesham at 5.30am today Picture: ARCHANTThe packed car park at Next in Martlesham at 5.30am today Picture: ARCHANT

Some stores opened as early as 6am today leaving sale shoppers little time to recover from their Christmas Day festivities.

Next was the first to open its doors with stores at Suffolk Retail Park, Martlesham, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft opening earlier than usual.

At Martlesham, the car park was at capacity and drivers took to parking along verges and straddling pavements to get close to the shops.

Zoe Potter got to the store half an hour before it opened to make sure she was one of the first in the queue.

She said: "I'm here to get some winter clothes for the kids next year. I've managed to get some good deals.

"We were here at 5.30am. Things get absolutely manic in there especially after all the kids get up as well.

"I've managed to come and do my shopping and then get back to my kids before they wake up. I've done it every year since I've had the kids.

"I come down because it's good quality clothes and it lasts, and it's really good value."

Another eager sale hunter, Mike had driven down from Saxmundham with his fiancé Freya.

"We got here at 6.30 thinking we would be the first people here but it was packed already," he said.

"It's the first time we've done this and we only came down for a rug that were looking at but we've ended up with a some other things as well.

"It's been quite good fun actually."

Next stores are also open across north Essex in Colchester, Chelmsford, and Clacton.

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town's downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

