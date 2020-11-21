E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Without a vibrant business community Suffolk crashes and burns’ - why firms need Brexit support

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 November 2020

Suffolk Brexit advisors Koyas Miah and Michael Chapman will continue to support businesses after January 1 2021. Picture: ANDREW ST LEDGER/SCC

Suffolk Brexit advisors Koyas Miah and Michael Chapman will continue to support businesses after January 1 2021. Picture: ANDREW ST LEDGER/SCC

Archant

Suffolk leaders have agreed nearly half a million pounds in funding to help support Suffolk businesses as the UK exits the EU in the new year.

East Suffolk Council chief executive Stephen Baker said the Suffolk trade advisors had made a huge difference to local firms already in the Brexit transition period.. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILEast Suffolk Council chief executive Stephen Baker said the Suffolk trade advisors had made a huge difference to local firms already in the Brexit transition period.. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The Suffolk Public Sector Leaders gathering of council, police, health and business bosses agreed to form the Suffolk Trade team, which will see the expansion of two existing trade business advisors recruited in March 2019 for a further three years, and an additional advisor added to the team.

The £490,000 scheme is being funded from £350,000 in pooled business rates and £140,000 from the Government’s Brexit funding for local authorities, which in Suffolk saw the councils agree to combine their grants for a unified project.

MORE: What Suffolk businesses can do through Brexit transition

Stephen Baker, East Suffolk Council chief executive, said: “Those trade advisors have made a huge difference to the SME [small and medium enterprise] sector within Suffolk, providing first class advice on the issues around Brexit.

“Of course, the challenges faced by SMEs have multiplied significantly as a result of the pandemic and what has been going on with the Covid-19 response, so that former funding certainly helped put them in place.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said investment in the Brexit trade advisors represented support for everyone in the county. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILEast Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said investment in the Brexit trade advisors represented support for everyone in the county. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

“This will enable those trade advisors to continue in those very significant roles, and indeed acknowledging that role has been expanded significantly to enable trade advisors to continue support through the challenges around the EU exit but also the Covid response as well.”

To date, those advisors have helped more than 600 Suffolk businesses, as well as addressing firms at more than 90 business events.

You may also want to watch:

They have also been working with chambers of commerce in Europe to encourage trade with firms in the county, foster relationships between Suffolk and EU firms, and provide advice and guidance on what businesses will need to do to be ready for trading under the new rules.

The UK is due to complete its exit from the European Union on January 1, although it is still not yet clear if that will be with a trade deal in place.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I am 110% behind this initiative.

“We have got to do everything possible we can to support business, to support the Chamber [of Commerce] and support businesses large and small throughout the county.

“We have got to get the economy motoring, we have got the problems with the pandemic.

MORE: Brexit advisors outline support for Suffolk firms

“It’s a three-year programme, it is not a flash in the pan and it gives certainty to business.”

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant added: “This is far more than supporting businesses – this is supporting Suffolk, and it is supporting the residents of Suffolk.

“Without a vibrant business community Suffolk crashes and burns, that is the reality of it.”

Contact details for the trade advisors can be found on the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce website here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk businesses look to form European subsidiaries to mitigate Brexit

Brexit advisors Koyas Miah and Michael Chapman said they were helping Suffolk businesses make the most of growth opportunities post-Brexit that would make the county's economy more resilient. Picture: ANDREW ST LEDGER/SCC

‘Without a vibrant business community Suffolk crashes and burns’ - why firms need Brexit support

Suffolk Brexit advisors Koyas Miah and Michael Chapman will continue to support businesses after January 1 2021. Picture: ANDREW ST LEDGER/SCC

Horse owners warned after reports of suspicious activity around equine premises

Horse owners are being urged to remain vigilant Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home win against Shrewsbury

Jack Lankaster looks thrilled after scoring the winner for Ipswich in their 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The hounds – and the humans – who are still loving the thrill of the chase

Hamilton Bloodhounds in Easton with Huntsman James Chadwick, Master Clare Simper and Bill Gilchrist Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND