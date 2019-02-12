Protestors make their voice heard before Suffolk County Council budget meeting

Protestors outside Endeavour House before the Suffolk County Council budget meeting. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Protesters from across Suffolk gathered outside the county council’s Endeavour House headquarters in Ipswich to show their anger at proposed budget cuts before Thursday’s meeting.

County council leader Matthew Hicks and cabinet member Richard Rout watch the protest outside Endeavour House before the budget meeting. Picture: PAUL GEATER County council leader Matthew Hicks and cabinet member Richard Rout watch the protest outside Endeavour House before the budget meeting. Picture: PAUL GEATER

They were joined by some of the opposition councillors who were due to take part in the meeting that is set to approve cuts of about £10m – including reductions in support for Citizens Advice Bureaux and public transport.

The meeting is expected to see the cuts approved – and to set course for a £65 council tax increase for people living in a Band B property, the most numerous house size in the county.

The protest at Suffolk follows on from others across the country – at Norfolk and Gloucestershire earlier this week county council budget meetings were seriously delayed after protestors got into the council chamber and disturbed the proceedings.

Today’s meeting is expected to see the budget passed – the Conservatives hold two thirds of the seats on the 75-seat authority.