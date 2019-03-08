Jail for burglar who stole TV from disabled man, 84

Norton also admitted burglary at the Belstead Brook Hotel Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Felixstowe man who stole a television and cash during a burglary at the home of an 84-year-old Ipswich man has been jailed for 30 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, who lived in a flat in Tern Road, Ipswich, woke up at 3am on August 1 to find his television, which was worth £399, and £20 cash had been stolen, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police went to the property and found a fingerprint on the inside of a window which matched a print belonging to 36-year-old Robert Norton.

Norton, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, admitted burglary at the flat in Tern Road and two offences of burglary at the Belstead Brook Hotel in Ipswich.

He also admitted shoplifting from Boots.

The court heard that Norton had walked into the Belstead Brook Hotel through a back door at around 2pm on July 16 and had taken a large television, worth around £250.

He made off with the television after climbing over a fence before returning to the hotel the next day and stealing a smaller television worth around £150.

The court heard that Norton had also stolen two bottles of Burberry men's fragrance, worth £90, from Boots in Ipswich on July 10.

Sentencing him, Judge Rupert Overbury said the Tern Road burglary had been committed at night, at the home of an elderly man with disabilities.

He said Norton had deliberately targeted the Belstead Brook Hotel on July 17 after stealing a television from the premises the previous day.

Charles Kellett, for Norton, said his client had a history of mental health issues and the offences had been down to him losing his job.

He said Norton had been a hard worker and in employment until he injured his elbow in an accident.

He said Norton had not targeted the elderly victim in the home burglary specifically, and the offence had been "opportunistic".

Mr Kellett asked the court to consider not sending his client straight to prison and said his case "cried out for help rather than incarceration".

He said Norton wanted to "go straight" and needed to learn accept help from others.