News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Mid Suffolk homes without water after 'complex' burst water main

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:29 AM December 15, 2021
Anglian Water will be installing or upgrading 760,000 water meters across the east of England Pict

A burst water main is affecting some mid Suffolk homes - Credit: Archant

Homes in mid Suffolk have been left with low water pressure or no water at all after a water main burst. 

People in Felsham, Gedding, Rattlesden, Drinkstone Green and surrounding areas are being warned that they may face issues with their water supplies. 

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Again, we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Water supplies are expected to be restored by 1pm on Wednesday, December 15, but Anglian Water will keep their website updated if there are any changes. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Mid Suffolk News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield

Retail

Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Yvonne Norcott

NHS

Suffolk woman who survived two liver transplants died suddenly from sepsis

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City manager Neil Harris during the FA Cup third round replay match at Brunton Park, Carlisl

Football

'It’s a great challenge for somebody' - Harris on Ipswich vacancy

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon