Mid Suffolk homes without water after 'complex' burst water main

Homes in mid Suffolk have been left with low water pressure or no water at all after a water main burst.

People in Felsham, Gedding, Rattlesden, Drinkstone Green and surrounding areas are being warned that they may face issues with their water supplies.

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Again, we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

Water supplies are expected to be restored by 1pm on Wednesday, December 15, but Anglian Water will keep their website updated if there are any changes.