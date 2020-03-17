E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk bids for cash to improve bus services across the county

Suffolk County Council has put in a near-£600,000 bid to improve bus services across the county as part of a new scheme launched by the government at the end of last year.

The DfT has invited English local transport authorities outside London to submit a bid for the “Better Deal for Buses” scheme for a share of the £30 million fund to provide more frequent local services.

Suffolk has submitted a statement of intent for the full value of the county’s allocated share of £580,715 from the DfT. The funding must be used to increase bus mileage and passengers within Suffolk. The funding is a one-off payment that needs to be used to deliver longer term sustainable benefits.

Andrew Reid, Cabinet Member responsible for transport, said: “This funding will allow us to provide a better bus service for some areas in Suffolk, which means a more sustainable and attractive choice for people to get around.”

