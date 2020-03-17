Suffolk bids for cash to improve bus services across the county
PUBLISHED: 14:33 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 17 March 2020
Archant
Suffolk County Council has put in a near-£600,000 bid to improve bus services across the county as part of a new scheme launched by the government at the end of last year.
You may also want to watch:
The DfT has invited English local transport authorities outside London to submit a bid for the “Better Deal for Buses” scheme for a share of the £30 million fund to provide more frequent local services.
Suffolk has submitted a statement of intent for the full value of the county’s allocated share of £580,715 from the DfT. The funding must be used to increase bus mileage and passengers within Suffolk. The funding is a one-off payment that needs to be used to deliver longer term sustainable benefits.
Andrew Reid, Cabinet Member responsible for transport, said: “This funding will allow us to provide a better bus service for some areas in Suffolk, which means a more sustainable and attractive choice for people to get around.”