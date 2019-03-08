Partly Cloudy

Is your bus route under threat? Find out here

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 22 June 2019

23 services across Suffolk are at risk of being axed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

23 services across Suffolk are at risk of being axed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

23 bus routes in Suffolk could be axed following Suffolk County Council's review of their bus usage.

The slideshow above highlights all the services which Suffolk County Council will be pulling the subsidy from - a move which will save them around £340,000.

Read more: 23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat

The council is looking to see whether certain bus companies can run a number of its services without public subsidy. This follows the decision made in February 2019 which requires the council to save £13 million from their budget.

£340,000 of which will come from the authority's passenger transport budget.

Suffolk County Council has looked at passenger numbers and the cost to the public of subsidising each journey - these figures have been displayed in the slideshow above.

Some of the routes carry just seven passengers each day - and each journey is costing the council the equivalent of up to £12 in subsidies.

The council is now in talks with the county's biggest bus operators to establish whether the service can continue to run without the commercial help of the council. These conversations are set to continue until the end of July.

If the current operators cannot fund those routes, then the council will begin discussions with other operators, parish, town and district councils or find other means to help keep services running.

Do you think these proposed cuts are fair? Let us know if you will be affected in the comments below.

