All aboard for vintage Suffolk bus show

Visitors bought a ticket to enjoy a display of vintage buses dating back to the 1930s at a popular Suffolk attraction.

Rob Mead in front of his 1964 SRM Routemaster, one of two remaining from the Queen's Silver Jubilee - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Stonham Barns Park hosted its first ever Big Bus Show which brought together buses and other transport from the old to the modern at the showground close to the A1120.

Trevor Wright and Adam Green on the Routemaster London bus at the Big Bus show at Stonham Barns - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Transport enthusiasts also had the chance to vote for their favourite exhibit to receive the Best in Show Bus accolade.

Trevor Wright on his personal 1960s Routemaster - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

There was also an array of trade stands, a variety of food and drink vendors, historical talks and memorabilia displays and showground attractions for all the family.

A Leyland bus - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The event also raised awareness of the homeless charity ‘The Bus Shelter Ipswich’, which provides basic needs to the homeless and less fortunate and visitors had the chance to see one of the charity’s converted buses and gather information about the charity’s work.

Crowds admiring some of the exhibits - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



