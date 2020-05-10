Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

A Suffolk business leader has said many companies across the county are ‘ready’ to get back to work after Boris Johnson announced the relaxation of some lockdown measures.

In his televised address, the Prime Minister set out a number of modifications to the lockdown measures which have been in place since March.

Mr Johnson announced that those who cannot work from home should be encouraged to resume their positions.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, John Dugmore said that businesses in Suffolk are ready to get back to work and are preparing to ensure employees are protected when they do so.

He said: “Businesses in Suffolk share the Prime Minister’s ambition to see more people return safely to work over the coming weeks, whilst protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“Tomorrow we will seek detail and clarity from Government, so our members can plan accordingly and ensure they re-open in a safe manner, importantly not leading to a second spike of the virus.

“Our members stand ready and will do everything they can to protect employees and customers, maintain social distancing and operate successfully as more sections of the economy are permitted to re-open.

“This is why the Prime Minister needs to be safe yet bold in his decisions when he unveils the detail tomorrow.”

During today’s address, the Prime Minister also said that some pupils could head back to school in June and that some pubs and restaurants could open in July, depending on the progress the county makes.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: “I think he got the balance right.

“The most important thing is public health, containing the virus and preventing a second peak.

“But also it is not callous to think about the economy either. Ultimately, it will be the economy that pays for the public services

“I do think he needs to tread very carefully with getting schools back, but if it is at all possible to get some more children back, particularly those of the more vulnerable category and in key year groups and in a phased way then that would be welcome.”