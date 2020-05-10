E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

PUBLISHED: 21:21 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:21 10 May 2020

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk business leader has said many companies across the county are ‘ready’ to get back to work after Boris Johnson announced the relaxation of some lockdown measures.

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: SUFFOLK CHAMBERJohn Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: SUFFOLK CHAMBER

In his televised address, the Prime Minister set out a number of modifications to the lockdown measures which have been in place since March.

Mr Johnson announced that those who cannot work from home should be encouraged to resume their positions.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, John Dugmore said that businesses in Suffolk are ready to get back to work and are preparing to ensure employees are protected when they do so.

He said: “Businesses in Suffolk share the Prime Minister’s ambition to see more people return safely to work over the coming weeks, whilst protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“Tomorrow we will seek detail and clarity from Government, so our members can plan accordingly and ensure they re-open in a safe manner, importantly not leading to a second spike of the virus.

“Our members stand ready and will do everything they can to protect employees and customers, maintain social distancing and operate successfully as more sections of the economy are permitted to re-open.

“This is why the Prime Minister needs to be safe yet bold in his decisions when he unveils the detail tomorrow.”

During today’s address, the Prime Minister also said that some pupils could head back to school in June and that some pubs and restaurants could open in July, depending on the progress the county makes.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: “I think he got the balance right.

“The most important thing is public health, containing the virus and preventing a second peak.

“But also it is not callous to think about the economy either. Ultimately, it will be the economy that pays for the public services

“I do think he needs to tread very carefully with getting schools back, but if it is at all possible to get some more children back, particularly those of the more vulnerable category and in key year groups and in a phased way then that would be welcome.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

What do the lockdown changes mean? Your questions answered

All of your questions about the new lockdown measures brought in by Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

PM announces lockdown changes – and schools could start a phased return in June

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: PA Video/Downing Street Pool/PA Wire

Man shot in the chest near Suffolk business park

A man was shot in the chest on land close to Woolpit Business Park, off Windmill Avenue, about 11.55pm on May 9 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When will schools return in Suffolk, and what issues are being considered?

Homeschooling has become the norm for many parents, but schools could start to return next month Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe
Drive 24