Gallery

Were you ever a Suffolk cadet?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM September 1, 2021   
Sea Cadet of the Year, Felixstowe, January 1989

Were you ever a Cadet in Suffolk? - Credit: Archant

If you were ever a cadet in Suffolk you may spot yourself in our pictures. 

From The Archives Woodbridge ATC Cadet of the year award March 1979Neg 66179EADT 10

Woodbridge ATC Cadet of the year award March 1979 - Credit: Archant

There are cadet groups across the whole of the region with many young people taking part. 

Cadets are normally a junior trainee who enjoys training, learning new skills and taking part in a variety of activities and events, under the guidance of organisations affiliated to the army, air force, navy or police - sometimes going on to careers with those bodies. 

THE QUEEN LOCAL VISITS 11TH JULY 1977SILVER JUBILEE VISIT TO IPSWICH.ARRIVING AT IPSWICH

The Queen visited Ipswich in 1977 to mark the Silver Jubilee - Credit: Archant

Her Majesty The Queen received a guard of honour from Ipswich cadets when she visited the town in 1977 for her Silver Jubilee. 

From The Archives West Suffolk Army Cadet Force Open Day at Bury August 1979

West Suffolk Army Cadet Force Open Day at Bury August 1979 - Credit: Archant

Photos from the archive also show the West Suffolk Army cadets hosted an open day to attract new recruits in 1979.

You may also want to watch:

The British Army cadets aims to inspire young people between 12 and 18-years-old to challenge their limits and grow their abilities to help them succeed in a career within the army.

The Ipswich School combined cadet force inspection in May 1986. Were you there? EADT 18.10.10

The Ipswich School combined cadet force inspection in May 1986. Were you there? - Credit: Archant

If you would like to order photos, visit our website or contact Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

From The Archives EastWaldringdfield Cadet Week Cup Presentation August 1967

From The Archives East Waldringdfield Cadet Week Cup Presentation August 1967 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Suffolk

