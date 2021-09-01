Were you ever a Suffolk cadet?

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM September 1, 2021

Were you ever a Cadet in Suffolk? - Credit: Archant

If you were ever a cadet in Suffolk you may spot yourself in our pictures.

Woodbridge ATC Cadet of the year award March 1979 - Credit: Archant

There are cadet groups across the whole of the region with many young people taking part.

Cadets are normally a junior trainee who enjoys training, learning new skills and taking part in a variety of activities and events, under the guidance of organisations affiliated to the army, air force, navy or police - sometimes going on to careers with those bodies.

The Queen visited Ipswich in 1977 to mark the Silver Jubilee - Credit: Archant

Her Majesty The Queen received a guard of honour from Ipswich cadets when she visited the town in 1977 for her Silver Jubilee.

West Suffolk Army Cadet Force Open Day at Bury August 1979 - Credit: Archant

Photos from the archive also show the West Suffolk Army cadets hosted an open day to attract new recruits in 1979.

You may also want to watch:

The British Army cadets aims to inspire young people between 12 and 18-years-old to challenge their limits and grow their abilities to help them succeed in a career within the army.

The Ipswich School combined cadet force inspection in May 1986. Were you there? - Credit: Archant

If you would like to order photos, visit our website or contact Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

From The Archives East Waldringdfield Cadet Week Cup Presentation August 1967 - Credit: Archant



