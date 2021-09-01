Gallery
Were you ever a Suffolk cadet?
If you were ever a cadet in Suffolk you may spot yourself in our pictures.
There are cadet groups across the whole of the region with many young people taking part.
Cadets are normally a junior trainee who enjoys training, learning new skills and taking part in a variety of activities and events, under the guidance of organisations affiliated to the army, air force, navy or police - sometimes going on to careers with those bodies.
Her Majesty The Queen received a guard of honour from Ipswich cadets when she visited the town in 1977 for her Silver Jubilee.
Photos from the archive also show the West Suffolk Army cadets hosted an open day to attract new recruits in 1979.
The British Army cadets aims to inspire young people between 12 and 18-years-old to challenge their limits and grow their abilities to help them succeed in a career within the army.
