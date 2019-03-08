Cadets in D-Day battlefields visit

Suffolk Army cadets on Gold beach in Normandy Picture: SUFFOLK ACF SUFFOLK ACF

Army cadets from acros Suffolk paid their respects to the D-Day landings of 75 years ago with a visit to the Normandy beaches.

A total of 55 cadets and adult instructors had guided tours of the landing beaches.

They included Omaha beach and Point du Hoc in the American sector and Pegasus Bridge, Gold Beach, and the Mulberry B harbour in the British sector.

There was also a visit to the war graves of Bayeux Cemetery and a drumhead service pverlooking the town of Arromanches, where Gold beach and Mulberry B are situated.

Colonel Andy Smith, Commandant Suffolk Army Cadet Force said: "I am very proud that cadets from across Suffolk have been able to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day by joining Army Cadets from around the country on an informative battlefield experience and commemorative event.

"The visit included a tour of six carefully selected stands accompanied by an expert guide and included curriculum coordinated themes which included STEM, media, medicine and logistics.

"This was without a doubt a fantastic opportunity for all who took part and thanks must be given to all of the Cadet Force adult volunteers who planned and supported with this very special experience."