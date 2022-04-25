Cafe's thank-you to community after 'kick in the teeth' theft

The Angel in Needham Market was the target of a petty theft last week where floral decorations were taken from the outside of the cafe. - Credit: The Angel

A Suffolk cafe has thanked customers and the community for its support after staff were left "disheartened" by the theft of its floral decorations.

The Angel in Needham Market reported some of the plants were taken from the front of the building last week.

A Facebook post from the business said that the theft was "so disheartening when we put so much effort into appearances and trying to add to the lovely feel of the high street".

The post continued: "With the rising cost of food, energy and fuel its so hard for a small business to survive and things like this are a real kick in the teeth."

After receiving dozens of responses from people in the local community, The Angel made a follow-up post on Friday, saying: "Thank you all for the amazing comments and messages we received yesterday, we're all blown away".

As a result of the local response, the cafe ran special offers on takeaways for that evening, with customers having the chance to get two meals for £17.95.

Marc Rogers, of The Angel, said: "the special offers were a thank you" and that the cafe was also offering "similar deals the week before pay day, too".

The owner also wished to "emphasise the great community reaction and support" after the incident.

The inside of The Angel in Needham Market - Credit: The Angel

The Angel can be found at 40 High Street in Needham Market.