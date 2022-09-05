What Suffolk needs from the new prime minister

Leaders from around Suffolk have set out a to-do list for Liz Truss as she becomes prime minister. - Credit: PA

Leaders from around the region have set out what East Anglia needs from Liz Truss as she prepares to take office as the country’s next prime minister.

Ms Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 to win the Tory leadership, and will replace Boris Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday.

In a speech after the result was announced, she said: “We need to show that we will deliver over the next two years.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.

“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

Mr Johnson will depart No 10 on Tuesday and Ms Truss will fly to Balmoral to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.

Following the announcement that Ms Truss was to be the next prime minister, leaders from across East Anglia have provided the new Prime Minister Liz Truss with their shopping list of priorities.

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communication at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in the county, had five main demands as the new Tory leader begins her first day in office.

These included more power for energy regulator Ofgem to strengthen regulation of the energy market for businesses, a temporary cut in VAT to 5% to reduce energy costs for businesses and the introduction of a Government Emergency Energy Grant to provide financial support.

Paul Simon, head of communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, has provided five priorities for new Prime Minister Liz Truss - Credit: SUFFOLK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

In addition, he called for the reversal of National Insurance increases to put money back into the pockets of businesses and workers and for the Government to review and reform the Shortage Occupation List to help fill staffing vacancies.

He said: “In the next week or so, it is vital that the next Prime Minister establishes beyond a shadow of a doubt that her administration is pro-business.

“This means we will be looking to her administration to purposefully help businesses battle through not only the current energy price hikes, but also to address the other short-term headwinds that are impacting on firms’ cash flow, profitability and turnover, such as the short-term labour shortages being experienced by some of the county’s key sectors.”

A longer-term priority was to ensure that the country’s energy security was never so compromised again.

Mr Simon added: “This means accelerated investment in a broad mix of net zero energy sources, improvements in energy storage and transmission infrastructure and a streamlining of regulations to speed up such investments which are frequently unreasonably delayed within the planning system.”

Prema Fairburn-Dorai, chair of Suffolk Independent Carers Association, has welcomed plans to siphon NHS funding to social care. - Credit: Archant

Prema Fairburn-Dorai, chair of Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers, which supports carers, welcomed her proposed plans to divert funding from the NHS to social care but called for more support for carers to help them meet the cost of energy bills.

She said: “I think it is the right thing to do to siphon money from the NHS to social care because social care is chronically underfunded and whatever they do is unlikely to bridge that gap and with our staffing levels, it is really abominable at the moment.”

She warned care homes could be forced to close unless money could be found to help them meet the costs of rising energy bills.

Jack Abbott, Labour parliamentary candidate for Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jack Abbott, Labour parliamentary candidate for Ipswich called for the government to freeze energy bills and offer a significant package of support for businesses and organisations around the town.

"Without that, some simply won’t make it through," he added, while public services were also being "pushed to the limit".

“People in Ipswich are waiting longer and longer for treatment, can’t find a dentist and struggle to get a GP appointment."

Denise Rossiter from Essex Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Archant

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said: “While there are many issues she will need to undertake in her new role, she must tackle the energy crisis facing businesses immediately. We look forward to seeing some respite for the country soon.”