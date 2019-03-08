Suffolk campaigners snap selfie with controversial MP at anti-Brexit march

SEUA members Anna Damski and Colin Hopkins with pro-Remain MP Dominic Grieve Picture: SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE

Hundreds of pro-EU campaigners from across the region flocked to Westminster on Saturday to demand a second Brexit referendum.

Supporters of the Suffolk EU Alliance at the march calling for a second Brexit referendum Picture: SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE Supporters of the Suffolk EU Alliance at the march calling for a second Brexit referendum Picture: SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE

Anti-Brexit campaigners from across East Anglia headed to London by bus, rail and road to join hundreds of thousands of fellow EU supporters for the Put it to the People march on Saturday, March 23.

Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) ran four coaches to the capital departing from Saxmundham, Woodbridge and Ipswich – with hundreds expected to turn up on the day.

Marchers waving EU flags and carrying their placards emblazoned with political messages weaved their way from Hyde Park Corner to Parliament Square, while MPs lined up on stage to call on the government to hold a People’s Vote.

Among the campaigners were SEUA members Anna Damski and Colin Hopkins, who snapped a selfie with passionate pro-Remain MP and former attorney general, Dominic Grieve.

Pro-EU campaigners at the Put it to the People march on Saturday Picture: SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE Pro-EU campaigners at the Put it to the People march on Saturday Picture: SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE

Mr Grieve is at the centre of a controversial move to enable MPs to take control of the Brexit process – by staging a series of “indicative votes” on the alternatives to the government’s deal.

He faces a no confidence vote by his local association this week.

Philip Gough, SEUA spokesman, said: “There was unprecedented demand for places on four SEUA buses to the Put it to the People march on Saturday. We joined over a million people who rallied in London calling for a final say on Brexit based on what we have learned in the last three years.

“It was an overwhelming positive experience: peaceful and determined.”

What’s next for Brexit?

Saturday’s demonstrations follow EU leaders agreeing to delay Brexit to give Prime Minister Theresa May a final chance to get her deal through Parliament.

Leaders agreed to extend Brexit to May 22 if Mrs May can get MPs to back her deal in the Commons at the third time of asking.

If the vote is not passed, the UK will have to set out an alternative way forward by April 12, which could mean a much longer delay – with the UK required to hold elections to the European Parliament – or leaving without a deal at all.

An online petition demanding the government stops the Brexit process had topped five million signatures by Sunday evening.

It is now the most popular ever submitted to the Parliament website, moving ahead of a 2016 petition calling for a second EU referendum.