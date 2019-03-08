Partly Cloudy

Suffolk campaigners snap selfie with controversial MP at anti-Brexit march

PUBLISHED: 10:43 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 25 March 2019

SEUA members Anna Damski and Colin Hopkins with pro-Remain MP Dominic Grieve Picture: SUFFOLK EU ALLIANCE

Hundreds of pro-EU campaigners from across the region flocked to Westminster on Saturday to demand a second Brexit referendum.

Anti-Brexit campaigners from across East Anglia headed to London by bus, rail and road to join hundreds of thousands of fellow EU supporters for the Put it to the People march on Saturday, March 23.

Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) ran four coaches to the capital departing from Saxmundham, Woodbridge and Ipswich – with hundreds expected to turn up on the day.

Marchers waving EU flags and carrying their placards emblazoned with political messages weaved their way from Hyde Park Corner to Parliament Square, while MPs lined up on stage to call on the government to hold a People’s Vote.

Among the campaigners were SEUA members Anna Damski and Colin Hopkins, who snapped a selfie with passionate pro-Remain MP and former attorney general, Dominic Grieve.

Mr Grieve is at the centre of a controversial move to enable MPs to take control of the Brexit process – by staging a series of “indicative votes” on the alternatives to the government’s deal.

He faces a no confidence vote by his local association this week.

Philip Gough, SEUA spokesman, said: “There was unprecedented demand for places on four SEUA buses to the Put it to the People march on Saturday. We joined over a million people who rallied in London calling for a final say on Brexit based on what we have learned in the last three years.

“It was an overwhelming positive experience: peaceful and determined.”

What’s next for Brexit?

Saturday’s demonstrations follow EU leaders agreeing to delay Brexit to give Prime Minister Theresa May a final chance to get her deal through Parliament.

Leaders agreed to extend Brexit to May 22 if Mrs May can get MPs to back her deal in the Commons at the third time of asking.

If the vote is not passed, the UK will have to set out an alternative way forward by April 12, which could mean a much longer delay – with the UK required to hold elections to the European Parliament – or leaving without a deal at all.

An online petition demanding the government stops the Brexit process had topped five million signatures by Sunday evening.

It is now the most popular ever submitted to the Parliament website, moving ahead of a 2016 petition calling for a second EU referendum.

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

