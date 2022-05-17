News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:27 PM May 17, 2022
Wantisden Park

The Bluebell Lodge at Wantisden Park - Credit: Wantisden Park

A Suffolk campsite has been named among the best in the UK by a national newspaper.

Wantisden Park, near Woodbridge in Suffolk, was chosen as one of the best campsites in the UK in a list written by the Guardian newspaper.

They praised Wantisden Park for its views and surrounding nature, commenting on the "ancient oak woodland and lakes" overlooked by the campsite. 

Wantisden Park offers fantastic views over lakes and ancient oaks

Wantisden Park offers fantastic views over lakes and ancient oak Woodland - Credit: Wantisden Park

The campsite offers eight lodges and pods, as well as a timber-framed roundhouse, six wooden tents and two converted vans, once pulled by a steam engine. 

Some of the accommodation is made out of old living vans, which were once pulled along by steam-powered traction engines

Some of the accommodation is made out of old living vans, which were once pulled along by steam-powered traction engines - Credit: Wantisden Park

Pitches are also available for tents, caravans and campervans, while the site has a shop and cafe to keep you supplied. 

The bedrooms in of Wantisden Park's living vans have been fitted out in a comfortable, modern style

The bedrooms in of Wantisden Park's living vans have been fitted out in a comfortable, modern style - Credit: Wantisden Park

Finally, it is conveniently placed to reach some of Suffolk's most popular attractions, with the award winning pretty seaside village of Orford, and the ancient burial ground of Sutton Hoo both within an easy 15 minutes drive. 

