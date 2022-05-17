Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian
- Credit: Wantisden Park
A Suffolk campsite has been named among the best in the UK by a national newspaper.
Wantisden Park, near Woodbridge in Suffolk, was chosen as one of the best campsites in the UK in a list written by the Guardian newspaper.
They praised Wantisden Park for its views and surrounding nature, commenting on the "ancient oak woodland and lakes" overlooked by the campsite.
The campsite offers eight lodges and pods, as well as a timber-framed roundhouse, six wooden tents and two converted vans, once pulled by a steam engine.
Pitches are also available for tents, caravans and campervans, while the site has a shop and cafe to keep you supplied.
Finally, it is conveniently placed to reach some of Suffolk's most popular attractions, with the award winning pretty seaside village of Orford, and the ancient burial ground of Sutton Hoo both within an easy 15 minutes drive.