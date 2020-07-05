E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How campsites in Suffolk will look after receiving green light to reopen

PUBLISHED: 19:21 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 05 July 2020

Guy and Maria Hindley reopened The Croft Campsite on Super Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Guy and Maria Hindley reopened The Croft Campsite on Super Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campsites across Suffolk have undergone ‘extensive’ alterations in the last few weeks as the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions has allowed for people to stay away from home.

Super Saturday saw the hospitality industry, including pubs, restaurants and hotels, finally reopen following an enforced three-month absence, with the country finally returning to some sense of normality.

Suffolk’s campsite owners have spent recent weeks bringing in a number of changes to their facilities to minimise the risk of visitors spreading Covid-19.

Maria and Guy Hindley own The Croft Campsite near Ubbeston Green, and said they have had a surge in bookings as lockdown restrictions were eased.

The couple reopened their site on Saturday and have made a number of changes - with a particular focus on ensuring shared facilities, such as toilets, do not pose a risk to passing on the virus.

They have also only reopened two-thirds of their land to ensure social distancing guidelines can be respected.

Despite the alterations, the couple believe visitors can still enjoy the camping experience throughout the rest of the summer.

Mrs Hindley said: “We’re absolutely delighted and really excited to be back. I love having the buzz of opening again.

“We were a bit nervous, but this is something we have thought about for a long time.

“I am confident we can keep people safe. We wouldn’t be opening if not. The measures that have been put in place are sensible.

“People can still come here and have a good time.”

Alan Hammond, who owns The Orchard Campsite near Wickham Market, said he will not be welcoming visitors until next weekend to ensure his facilities and staff are prepared to reopen.

He said the campsite had undergone “fairly extensive” alterations in the last few weeks and said he wished the government had advised on a reopening date sooner.

Mr Hammond said: “We have been on this constantly for weeks. Luckily, we have more space here than we need.

“There are plenty of ways to keep people apart. Our showers will not be open and the entrance to the toilet block has been changed. “We are going to deep clean the facilities every single day.”

Topic Tags:

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

