Cannabis growers could be using your farms, landowners warned
Archant
Farmers have been urged to check remote parts of their land in case drug users are cultivating cannabis without their knowledge.
Suffolk Constabulary issued the warning after 74 cannabis plants were found on three separate sites in private woodland in West Suffolk.
On Wednesday, August 12, a 25-year-old man from Bedfordshire and the 30-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and criminal damage, before being taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Both were later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We would urge farmers and landowners to regularly check remote/private locations on their land and report any similar finds to police.”
