Suffolk Care Awards: Home which helped client take first trip away from parents among winners

Dedicated care homes and their employees were praised for going the extra mile at the Suffolk Care Awards - including one which arranged a client to take his first trip away from his parents.

In a ceremony held at Wherstead Park, Suffolk homes and their staff received recognition for the "significant contribution" they make in their communities.

Leading Lives in Lowestoft, a home for young people with learning disabilities, were commended for helping a client take a trip away from his parents for the first time.

The client said his trip to London was "full of memories" he will "never forget".

The winners in the Suffolk Care Awards were:

-Excellent Training Opportunities - Leading Lives and FRANTEC, both Ipswich

-Excellent Support Services - Montague Road Nursing Home, Felixstowe

-Excellent Person-Centred Care at End of Life - Cedrus House, Stowmarket and Westerfield House Care Home, Ipswich

-Excellent Stimulating Environments for Service - Mills Meadow, Framlingham and Seckford Care, Woodbridge

-Excellent Service Delivery - Leading Lives, Lowestoft and Home Instead Senior Care, Ipswich

-Special Recognition - Susan Oates from Barking Hall, Needham Market and Merryfields Care Home, Felixstowe

Suffolk's care homes were recently announced as the fifth best in the country, according to the Care Quality Commission, with 87.8% rated as good or outstanding.

Beccy Hopfensperger, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for adult care, praised staff for going above and beyond the call of duty in a speech.

Mrs Hopfensperger said: "We are very fortunate in Suffolk to have so many brilliant and passionate care workers who work tirelessly to provide high quality care.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to give all of those who work in our care industry the recognition and thanks they rightly deserve."

Liz Taylor, chair of Care Development East, said: "The quality of this year's entries was again excellent, and our judges' job never seems to get any easier. They were amazed at the hidden talents and innovation that exist within the sector."