Promotion

The winners of the 2019 Suffolk Care Awards. This year's winners will be crowned at a ceremony at Kesgrave Hall on September 22 - Credit: Simon Lee Photography

Entries are open for the Suffolk Care Awards 2022, a yearly event which aims to celebrate the work of the care sector and all those involved in supporting it.

The awards are organised by Care Development East – a local, independent non-profit organisation that works to promote excellence in the East of England’s health and social care workforce.

After the event was held virtually last year, Christian Bone, Care Development East’s chief executive, is excited to be holding it in person once again.

“It’s fantastic to be able to hold the awards in person this year,” said Christian. “They will provide a great opportunity for the sector to come together, celebrate and recognise all the hard work of Suffolk’s carers.

“The care sector has faced unprecedented challenges over the last two years and the impact of Covid continues to be felt. In spite of all these challenges, local care staff have continued to deliver high-quality care and the awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate this together again.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony on Thursday, September 22 at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall hosted by actor, singer and comedian Shaun Williamson, best known for playing Barry in Eastenders.

Shaun Williamson, best known for playing Barry in Eastenders, will host the Suffolk Care Awards 2022 - Credit: Shaun Williamson

This year's awards are separated into a number of individual categories, including Apprentice of the Year, Team of the Year, the Inspirational Leadership award, Innovative Practice award, End of Life Care award and more.

Care Development East is also introducing two new awards for this year. These are the Digital Care Award, which recognises a team that has embraced digital technology in a care setting and utilised it in the development of new skills, and the Professional Development Award, which will go to a team or leader that is an advocate for professional development and is working to develop both themselves and others.

Christian said that “these new awards recognise the changes taking place in social care”, with new technologies changing the way that care is given and many carers undertaking ongoing training and development for the benefit of their clients.

The Judges Award will also be presented on September 22. Selected from all winners in the other categories, this award goes to someone who has demonstrated the highest levels of care provision and gone the extra mile in helping clients or colleagues with the challenges they have faced.

People and organisations from across Suffolk’s care sector are encouraged to enter the awards and join the previous winners in showcasing the quality of care available in this county to the public and the rest of the care sector.

“It doesn’t matter whether an organisation is large or small, we would encourage anybody in the sector to enter the awards and be part of this year’s celebrations,” said Christian. “Our past winners have stood out as demonstrating excellence in teamwork, leadership, training and care provision. Many have gone on to progress further and, most importantly, they have inspired their colleagues in the sector to develop themselves and their service.”

If you are thinking about entering or nominating someone else, Christian’s advice is to “think about what sets you apart and makes your nomination unique and always provide specific examples that the judges can refer to."

He added that "the entry process is straightforward and we are always happy to provide help and guidance to those thinking about entering."

The deadline for entries to The Suffolk Care Awards is Friday, July 29, 2022, so if you know of an inspirational leader or committed care team then be sure to get your nominations in and they may well be standing up to collect their award at Kesgrave Hall on September 22.

To read the criteria for each award category please visit the awards page on the Care Development East website and click the link below 'How to Enter'. And to submit an entry for an award, please click here.