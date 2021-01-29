Published: 4:00 PM January 29, 2021

Dorothy Crane, a Bury St Edmunds care home resident, celebrates her 101st birthday with 101 birthday cards from family and friends - Credit: Cornwallis Court

A mixture of "determination and luck" are Dorothy Crane's ingredients for a recipe for long life.

The Suffolk centenarian has just celebrated her 101st birthday at her Bury St Edmunds care home, Cornwallis Court.

Staff came up with a fitting way to mark the special occasion - 101 birthday cards to be sent from relatives and friends from the UK and overseas.

There were also surprise video calls on the important day, January 27.

Mrs Crane, who has lived at Cornwallis Court since 2008, said her secret to having a long and happy life was “a combination of determination and luck!”

Asked if she had any advice for young generations at this time, she said: “The only way to get through this pandemic is to keep calm and don’t worry.”

Mrs Crane was born in Ipswich on January 27, 1920, and grew up Melton.

During the Second World War, she worked for the War Agricultural Committee. She also taught secretarial skills at The Colchester Institute in Essex.

Mrs Crane met and married her late husband Roy, who was a police officer.

The couple lived happily in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, for 22 years and Mrs Crane describes him as having been “a wonderful husband!”

She has enjoyed a very active life and has a love of flower arranging, holidays and sewing.

Denise O’Brien, home manager at RMBI Care Co. Home Cornwallis Court, said: “Dorothy had a wonderful day celebrating her 101st birthday with residents at our home.

"She received flowers, video messages and cards from her family and friends. She told me she was truly happy and grateful for the efforts made by staff to make her birthday so special.”

Activities coordinators Emma Gibson and Sam Wiseman came up with the 101 birthday cards idea to mark Mrs Crane's special day.

