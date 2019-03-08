Partly Cloudy

Care home residents rock around the clock to celebrate anniversary of classic song

PUBLISHED: 10:08 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 30 May 2019

Entertainer Rusty Steal entertains residents and care home staff Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Entertainer Rusty Steal entertains residents and care home staff Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lucy Taylor Photography

Residents at a Mildenhall care home stepped back in time and danced the afternoon away to the sound of rock'n'roll classics from their youth.

Staff member Marina Dunbavin with resident Jean Finch at the 1950s-themed event Picture: LUCY TAYLORStaff member Marina Dunbavin with resident Jean Finch at the 1950s-themed event Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Mildenhall Lodge threw the 1950s-themed celebration to mark the 65th anniversary of the launch of the iconic record Rock Around the Clock.

To celebrate, residents at the St John's Close home were entertained by rock 'n' roll singer, Rusty Steal, who performed a selection of favourite 50s and 60s tunes.

Staff also dressed in 1950s-inspired attire, and residents were transported back in time with a visit to the home's café which had been decorated to look like an American diner.

Mildenhall Lodge care home celebrate the 65th anniversary of the release of 1950s hit Rock Around the Clock Picture: LUCY TAYLORMildenhall Lodge care home celebrate the 65th anniversary of the release of 1950s hit Rock Around the Clock Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The nationwide initiative was launched by provider Care UK to encourage its care homes across the country to get together and host themed events to mark the anniversary of the rock'n'roll anthem.

Katy Hughes, home manager at Mildenhall Lodge, said: "Music is always popular in this home so we all thoroughly enjoyed the 1950s songs, food and dancing.

"It also gave us all a good excuse to chat about people's memories of the 1950s - we learnt a lot about how rock'n'roll music suddenly became popular with young people and the friction it caused with some of their parents.

Philomena Page with entertainer Rusty Steal Picture: LUCY TAYLORPhilomena Page with entertainer Rusty Steal Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

"Music is a great way to reminisce and can bring back long-forgotten memories for people living with dementia."

