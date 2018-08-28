Care home staff thanked for combined total of 125 years’ service

Staff with Matthew King, group finance director of Healthcare Homes, (far left) and Stuart Coleman, manager, (far right) Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Archant

A group of staff members at a care home near Bury St Edmunds have been recognised for a combined total of 125 years of loyal service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team of 11 staff at Fornham House residential home in Fornham St Martin were each given a framed certificate at a special presentation ceremony.

Valerie Crascall, a member of the activities team, was recognised for dedicating 30 years to the home, and Madonna Devereux was thanked for 20 years of service as a general assistant.

A further nine members of the team were thanked for dedicating between five and 15 years each.

Staff members recognised were: Valerie Crascall, activities coordinator – 30 years; Madonna Devereux, general assistant – 20 years; Kendra Radford, laundry assistant – 10 years; Anca Ungureanu, care assistant – 10 years; Nadine Elston, domestic – five years; Jackie Everitt, senior care assistant – five years; Samantha Turnbull, head of care – five years; Janet Cox, care Assistant – 15 years; Magdalena Nowalinska, head housekeeper – five years; Connie Banham, cook – five years; Daniel Phillips, head chef – 15 years.

Stuart Coleman, care home manager, said: “Our home is a wonderful place for our residents, and that is entirely down to the fantastic team of staff that work so hard every day, creating a home from home environment for them.

“We’re extremely proud to have a team of staff that have dedicated so many years to supporting our residents and it was very special to recognise them in this way.

“I’d like to thank them all on behalf of the home, for everything they do.”