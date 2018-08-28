Reindeers to visit care home

Residents of the Stowlangcroft Hall Nursing Home will be visited by reindeer at the weekend Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE GROUP Archant

A Suffolk care home will be transformed into Santa’s grotto as residents celebrate the run-up to the festive season.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stowlangcroft Hall Nursing Home has invited families and children to visit their winter wonderland on Saturday, November 10.

The fair will feature over 25 market stalls selling food, crafts and the main attraction of the live deer.

Alex Ball, group operations coordinator at Stow Healthcare Group said: “Animals in care homes have a huge impact on resident well-being and this is going to be a real festive treat and help us to kick off the festive season in style.

“In the summer we had a beach style day with real donkeys, some of them were even able to go into the ground floor rooms and visit the residents who were unable to walk.

“Days like this are so important to the residents and they help to give them a fun day with their families.”

“We hope to replicate that with the reindeer this weekend.”

The Christmas fair is free to enter and will be held between 2pm-5pm at Stowlangtoft Hall, Kiln Lane, Stowlangtoft, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 3JY.

For more information call 01359 300470.