Care homes looking at limiting visits to reduce coronavirus risk

Woodbridge Lodge Care Home is one of the homes run by Kingsley Healthcare Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans are being put in place to manage coronavirus in Suffolk's care homes with some homes considering limiting visits to residents.

Alice Grange Care Home in Kesgrave Picture: SIMON PARKER Alice Grange Care Home in Kesgrave Picture: SIMON PARKER

Older people and those with underlying health concerns have been found to be some of the most susceptible to the virus.

As such many of the county's carehomes are looking into possible measures to keep residents safe.

The Alice Grange care home in Kesgrave is one of those limiting contact of residents with relatives.

A spokesman for the home said: 'We would like to reassure residents and families at Alice Grange care home that we are fully adhering to guidelines from Public Health England with regards to Coronavirus. In aligning with this we have asked that friends and relatives minimise their visits to residents in our homes.

'Some of our residents are vulnerable to the virus and we therefore need to work together to limit the risk. We are working hard to ensure residents and families are able to contact each other through other means. If visits are necessary then we ask that visitors consult the official guidelines, which are regularly updated, beforehand.

'Staff in our homes will remain on heightened alert and ensure that any resident or staff member with any symptoms will be referred to their GP and Local health protection agency who will advise the home management team in relation to further management and any precautions necessary to ensure our residents and staff remain safe.'

Other homes say they are continuing to monitor the situation.

Kingsley Healthcare, which runs a number of care homes across Suffolk said it had set up a special committee which had drawn up a strategy to counter the impact of the virus but had not restricted visits.

A spokesman for Kingsley Healthcare said:'We are closely following government advice and reviewing our position daily.

'We have not yet imposed restrictions on visits or cancelled events that might be planned in our homes as we are working to keep life normal for our residents and their families as long as possible without unduly putting them at risk.

'However, we will immediately respond to fresh government advice and be very mindful of how the situation changes daily at a national and regional level.

'All the time, we will be keeping residents, families and staff up to date with the situation.'